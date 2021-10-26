Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) try to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) host the Houston Rockets (1-2) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Tuesday, October 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Rockets

    • Last year, the Mavericks put up 112.4 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 116.7 the Rockets allowed.
    • Dallas went 19-4 last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.
    • Houston had a 14-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
    • The Rockets' 108.8 points per game last year were just 1.4 fewer points than the 110.2 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.
    • Houston went 11-18 last season when it scored more than 110.2 points.
    • Dallas went 26-2 last season when it allowed fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Mavericks shot 47.0% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.0% the Rockets allowed to opponents.
    • Dallas went 27-7 when it shot better than 48.0% from the field.
    • The Rockets shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Mavericks averaged.
    • Houston compiled an 11-18 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.0% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 boards and 8.6 assists per game last season.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Jae'Sean Tate averaged 11.3 points per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
    • Daniel Theis averaged 5.5 boards per game and D.J. Augustin dished out 3.3 assists per game.
    • Augustin knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Tate and Theis were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Theis collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Hawks

    L 113-87

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Raptors

    W 103-95

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 124-106

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Thunder

    W 124-91

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Celtics

    L 107-97

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
