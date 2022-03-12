Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Southwest Division foes meet when the Dallas Mavericks (40-26) visit the Houston Rockets (17-49) at Toyota Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -11.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks record 106.7 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets allow.

Dallas is 9-0 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Houston has a 4-7 record when allowing fewer than 106.7 points.

The Rockets score an average of 109.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 103.8 the Mavericks allow.

Houston is 16-29 when it scores more than 103.8 points.

Dallas is 34-13 when it gives up fewer than 109.0 points.

The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.

The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.7).

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who puts up 28.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch