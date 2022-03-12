Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Southwest Division foes meet when the Dallas Mavericks (40-26) visit the Houston Rockets (17-49) at Toyota Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-11.5
225.5 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Mavericks
- The Mavericks record 106.7 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets allow.
- Dallas is 9-0 when scoring more than 118.1 points.
- Houston has a 4-7 record when allowing fewer than 106.7 points.
- The Rockets score an average of 109.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 103.8 the Mavericks allow.
- Houston is 16-29 when it scores more than 103.8 points.
- Dallas is 34-13 when it gives up fewer than 109.0 points.
- The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.
- The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.7).
- The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who puts up 28.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
- Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood records 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Mathews is the top shooter from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
March
11
2022
Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)