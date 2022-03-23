Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (18-54) will try to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (44-28) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Rockets
- The 106.7 points per game the Mavericks score are 11.5 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.2).
- When Dallas scores more than 118.2 points, it is 9-0.
- Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 106.7 points.
- The Rockets put up an average of 109.0 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks give up.
- Houston is 17-30 when it scores more than 104.2 points.
- Dallas has a 37-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.
- The Mavericks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- Dallas has a 22-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
- The Rockets' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.
- Houston has put together a 16-19 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.6% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 27.9 points, 9.1 boards and 8.6 assists per game.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 18.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.9 assists per game.
- Porter is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Celtics
W 95-92
Away
3/16/2022
Nets
W 113-111
Away
3/18/2022
76ers
L 111-101
Away
3/19/2022
Hornets
L 129-108
Away
3/21/2022
Timberwolves
W 110-108
Home
3/23/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/25/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/27/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/29/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/30/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
4/1/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Pelicans
L 130-105
Away
3/16/2022
Suns
L 129-112
Home
3/18/2022
Pacers
L 121-118
Home
3/20/2022
Grizzlies
L 122-98
Home
3/21/2022
Wizards
W 115-97
Home
3/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/25/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/26/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/28/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/30/2022
Kings
-
Home
4/1/2022
Kings
-
Home