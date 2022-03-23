Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (18-54) will try to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (44-28) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Rockets

The 106.7 points per game the Mavericks score are 11.5 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.2).

When Dallas scores more than 118.2 points, it is 9-0.

Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 106.7 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 109.0 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks give up.

Houston is 17-30 when it scores more than 104.2 points.

Dallas has a 37-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.

The Mavericks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Dallas has a 22-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Rockets' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.

Houston has put together a 16-19 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.6% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 27.9 points, 9.1 boards and 8.6 assists per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 18.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.9 assists per game.

Porter is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 Celtics W 95-92 Away 3/16/2022 Nets W 113-111 Away 3/18/2022 76ers L 111-101 Away 3/19/2022 Hornets L 129-108 Away 3/21/2022 Timberwolves W 110-108 Home 3/23/2022 Rockets - Home 3/25/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/27/2022 Jazz - Home 3/29/2022 Lakers - Home 3/30/2022 Cavaliers - Away 4/1/2022 Wizards - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule