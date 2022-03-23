Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (18-54) will try to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (44-28) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Rockets

  • The 106.7 points per game the Mavericks score are 11.5 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.2).
  • When Dallas scores more than 118.2 points, it is 9-0.
  • Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Rockets put up an average of 109.0 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks give up.
  • Houston is 17-30 when it scores more than 104.2 points.
  • Dallas has a 37-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.
  • The Mavericks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
  • Dallas has a 22-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
  • The Rockets' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.
  • Houston has put together a 16-19 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.6% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 27.9 points, 9.1 boards and 8.6 assists per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 18.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.9 assists per game.
  • Porter is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Celtics

W 95-92

Away

3/16/2022

Nets

W 113-111

Away

3/18/2022

76ers

L 111-101

Away

3/19/2022

Hornets

L 129-108

Away

3/21/2022

Timberwolves

W 110-108

Home

3/23/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/27/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/29/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Wizards

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Pelicans

L 130-105

Away

3/16/2022

Suns

L 129-112

Home

3/18/2022

Pacers

L 121-118

Home

3/20/2022

Grizzlies

L 122-98

Home

3/21/2022

Wizards

W 115-97

Home

3/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/25/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/28/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/30/2022

Kings

-

Home

4/1/2022

Kings

-

Home

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
