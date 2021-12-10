Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) and Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) go for a loose ball in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (12-12) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (11-16) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Pacers

    Pacers vs Mavericks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pacers

    -2

    213 points

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Mavericks

    • The 108.1 points per game the Pacers put up are just 2.5 more points than the Mavericks give up (105.6).
    • When Indiana totals more than 105.6 points, it is 9-7.
    • Dallas has an 11-6 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Mavericks average just 2.3 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Pacers give up (106.6).
    • When it scores more than 106.6 points, Dallas is 8-3.
    • Indiana's record is 8-5 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.
    • The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 27th.
    • The Pacers' 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 more rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.8).
    • The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 20th.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who puts up 20.3 points per game to go with 6.1 assists.
    • Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 18.0 PPG average.
    • Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic is atop almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
    • Doncic makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis (1.5 per game).

    December
    10
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
