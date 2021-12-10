Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) and Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) go for a loose ball in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (12-12) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (11-16) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -2 213 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Mavericks

The 108.1 points per game the Pacers put up are just 2.5 more points than the Mavericks give up (105.6).

When Indiana totals more than 105.6 points, it is 9-7.

Dallas has an 11-6 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Mavericks average just 2.3 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Pacers give up (106.6).

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Dallas is 8-3.

Indiana's record is 8-5 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.

The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 27th.

The Pacers' 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 more rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.8).

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who puts up 20.3 points per game to go with 6.1 assists.

Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 18.0 PPG average.

Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch