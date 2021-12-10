Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (12-12) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (11-16) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-2
213 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Mavericks
- The 108.1 points per game the Pacers put up are just 2.5 more points than the Mavericks give up (105.6).
- When Indiana totals more than 105.6 points, it is 9-7.
- Dallas has an 11-6 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Mavericks average just 2.3 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Pacers give up (106.6).
- When it scores more than 106.6 points, Dallas is 8-3.
- Indiana's record is 8-5 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.
- The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 27th.
- The Pacers' 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 more rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.8).
- The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 20th.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who puts up 20.3 points per game to go with 6.1 assists.
- Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 18.0 PPG average.
- Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic is atop almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis (1.5 per game).
