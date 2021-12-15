Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (14-13) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Lakers
- The 111.3 points per game the Lakers average are 6.8 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.5).
- Los Angeles is 14-6 when scoring more than 104.5 points.
- When Dallas gives up fewer than 111.3 points, it is 14-7.
- The Mavericks score an average of 104.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Dallas is 5-1.
- Los Angeles has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.
- This season, the Lakers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.
- Dallas has compiled a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.7% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 24.0 points and 10.2 boards per game.
- Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.4 assists per game while scoring 19.5 PPG.
- Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 2.2 rejections per game.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic is atop almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic is the most prolific from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Clippers
L 119-115
Home
12/7/2021
Celtics
W 117-102
Home
12/9/2021
Grizzlies
L 108-95
Away
12/10/2021
Thunder
W 116-95
Away
12/12/2021
Magic
W 106-94
Home
12/15/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/17/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/19/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/21/2021
Suns
-
Home
12/23/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/25/2021
Nets
-
Home
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Nets
L 102-99
Home
12/8/2021
Grizzlies
W 104-96
Away
12/10/2021
Pacers
L 106-93
Away
12/12/2021
Thunder
W 103-84
Away
12/13/2021
Hornets
W 120-96
Home
12/15/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/21/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/23/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/25/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/27/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away