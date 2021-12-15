Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 13, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) go for a loose ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (14-13) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Lakers

The 111.3 points per game the Lakers average are 6.8 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.5).

Los Angeles is 14-6 when scoring more than 104.5 points.

When Dallas gives up fewer than 111.3 points, it is 14-7.

The Mavericks score an average of 104.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Lakers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Dallas is 5-1.

Los Angeles has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.

Dallas has compiled a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.7% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 24.0 points and 10.2 boards per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.4 assists per game while scoring 19.5 PPG.

Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 2.2 rejections per game.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic is atop almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic is the most prolific from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Clippers L 119-115 Home 12/7/2021 Celtics W 117-102 Home 12/9/2021 Grizzlies L 108-95 Away 12/10/2021 Thunder W 116-95 Away 12/12/2021 Magic W 106-94 Home 12/15/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/17/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/19/2021 Bulls - Away 12/21/2021 Suns - Home 12/23/2021 Spurs - Home 12/25/2021 Nets - Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule