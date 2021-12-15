Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) go for a loose ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (14-13) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Lakers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Lakers

    • The 111.3 points per game the Lakers average are 6.8 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.5).
    • Los Angeles is 14-6 when scoring more than 104.5 points.
    • When Dallas gives up fewer than 111.3 points, it is 14-7.
    • The Mavericks score an average of 104.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Lakers give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Dallas is 5-1.
    • Los Angeles has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.
    • This season, the Lakers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.
    • Dallas has compiled a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.7% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 24.0 points and 10.2 boards per game.
    • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.4 assists per game while scoring 19.5 PPG.
    • Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 2.2 rejections per game.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Doncic is atop almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
    • Doncic is the most prolific from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Clippers

    L 119-115

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Celtics

    W 117-102

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 108-95

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Thunder

    W 116-95

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Magic

    W 106-94

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Nets

    L 102-99

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 104-96

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Pacers

    L 106-93

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-84

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hornets

    W 120-96

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

