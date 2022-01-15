Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Dec 31, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (30-14) will try to extend an 11-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (22-19) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 at FedExForum. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -2.5 217.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

The Grizzlies average 112.3 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 103.4 the Mavericks give up.

Memphis is 28-4 when scoring more than 103.4 points.

Dallas has a 21-13 record when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.

The Mavericks' 105.3 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 107.9 the Grizzlies allow.

Dallas has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 107.9 points.

Memphis is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 105.3 points.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

The Grizzlies average 13.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 17.6 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.4 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.2 assists per game.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch