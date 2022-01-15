Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 31, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (30-14) will try to extend an 11-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (22-19) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 at FedExForum. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

  • The Grizzlies average 112.3 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 103.4 the Mavericks give up.
  • Memphis is 28-4 when scoring more than 103.4 points.
  • Dallas has a 21-13 record when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
  • The Mavericks' 105.3 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 107.9 the Grizzlies allow.
  • Dallas has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 107.9 points.
  • Memphis is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 105.3 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
  • The Grizzlies average 13.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 17.6 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.4 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.2 assists per game.
  • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Jalen Brunson's points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mavericks' leaderboards.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith is at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard with 4.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.5 points and adds 1.9 assists per game.
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Finney-Smith's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Dallas defensively.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

