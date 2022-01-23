Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Southwest Division foes meet when the Dallas Mavericks (26-20) host the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) at American Airlines Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies
- The Mavericks put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Grizzlies allow (108.5).
- Dallas has a 13-3 record when putting up more than 108.5 points.
- Memphis has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 105.3 points.
- The Grizzlies score an average of 112.1 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 102.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Memphis is 30-6 when it scores more than 102.8 points.
- Dallas' record is 25-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Dallas has a 16-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.2% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Memphis has a 24-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.9 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 4.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.3 points per game.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant racks up 25.1 points and tacks on 6.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.7 points and adds 3.0 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 per game).
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/14/2022
Grizzlies
W 112-85
Away
1/15/2022
Magic
W 108-92
Home
1/17/2022
Thunder
W 104-102
Home
1/19/2022
Raptors
W 102-98
Home
1/20/2022
Suns
L 109-101
Home
1/23/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/25/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/26/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/29/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/30/2022
Magic
-
Away
2/2/2022
Thunder
-
Home
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Timberwolves
W 116-108
Home
1/14/2022
Mavericks
L 112-85
Home
1/17/2022
Bulls
W 119-106
Home
1/19/2022
Bucks
L 126-114
Away
1/21/2022
Nuggets
W 122-118
Away
1/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/26/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/28/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/29/2022
Wizards
-
Home
1/31/2022
76ers
-
Away
2/2/2022
Knicks
-
Away