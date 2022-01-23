Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Southwest Division foes meet when the Dallas Mavericks (26-20) host the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) at American Airlines Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

The Mavericks put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Grizzlies allow (108.5).

Dallas has a 13-3 record when putting up more than 108.5 points.

Memphis has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 105.3 points.

The Grizzlies score an average of 112.1 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 102.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Memphis is 30-6 when it scores more than 102.8 points.

Dallas' record is 25-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Dallas has a 16-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.2% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Memphis has a 24-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.9 points and distributing 5.5 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 4.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.3 points per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant racks up 25.1 points and tacks on 6.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.

Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.7 points and adds 3.0 assists per game.

Desmond Bane makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/14/2022 Grizzlies W 112-85 Away 1/15/2022 Magic W 108-92 Home 1/17/2022 Thunder W 104-102 Home 1/19/2022 Raptors W 102-98 Home 1/20/2022 Suns L 109-101 Home 1/23/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/25/2022 Warriors - Away 1/26/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/29/2022 Pacers - Home 1/30/2022 Magic - Away 2/2/2022 Thunder - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule