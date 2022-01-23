Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Southwest Division foes meet when the Dallas Mavericks (26-20) host the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) at American Airlines Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

  • The Mavericks put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Grizzlies allow (108.5).
  • Dallas has a 13-3 record when putting up more than 108.5 points.
  • Memphis has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 105.3 points.
  • The Grizzlies score an average of 112.1 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 102.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
  • Memphis is 30-6 when it scores more than 102.8 points.
  • Dallas' record is 25-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • Dallas has a 16-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.2% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Memphis has a 24-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.9 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 4.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.3 points per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Ja Morant racks up 25.1 points and tacks on 6.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.7 points and adds 3.0 assists per game.
  • Desmond Bane makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Grizzlies

W 112-85

Away

1/15/2022

Magic

W 108-92

Home

1/17/2022

Thunder

W 104-102

Home

1/19/2022

Raptors

W 102-98

Home

1/20/2022

Suns

L 109-101

Home

1/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/25/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/26/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/30/2022

Magic

-

Away

2/2/2022

Thunder

-

Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Timberwolves

W 116-108

Home

1/14/2022

Mavericks

L 112-85

Home

1/17/2022

Bulls

W 119-106

Home

1/19/2022

Bucks

L 126-114

Away

1/21/2022

Nuggets

W 122-118

Away

1/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/26/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/28/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/29/2022

Wizards

-

Home

1/31/2022

76ers

-

Away

2/2/2022

Knicks

-

Away

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17440905
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Warriors

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates after a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17284994
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Timberwolves

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17544720
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Nuggets

33 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) go after a loose ball in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) battle for a loose ball in front of forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy