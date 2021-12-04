Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (12-10) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-10) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies
- The 105.2 points per game the Mavericks put up are 7.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (112.8).
- When Dallas scores more than 112.8 points, it is 3-1.
- When Memphis allows fewer than 105.2 points, it is 6-0.
- The Grizzlies score an average of 112.0 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 106.7 the Mavericks give up.
- Memphis is 9-3 when it scores more than 106.7 points.
- Dallas is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 112.0 points.
- The Mavericks make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games Dallas shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Grizzlies' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.
- Memphis has compiled a 7-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 47.0% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.4 points, grabbing 8.1 boards and distributing 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant's points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
- Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.5 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane is the most prolific from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is Morant with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.1 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Clippers
W 112-104
Away
11/27/2021
Wizards
L 120-114
Home
11/29/2021
Cavaliers
L 114-96
Home
12/1/2021
Pelicans
W 139-107
Away
12/3/2021
Pelicans
L 107-91
Home
12/4/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/7/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/8/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/10/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/12/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/13/2021
Hornets
-
Home
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Raptors
L 126-113
Home
11/26/2021
Hawks
L 132-100
Home
11/28/2021
Kings
W 128-101
Home
11/30/2021
Raptors
W 98-91
Away
12/2/2021
Thunder
W 152-79
Home
12/4/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/8/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/9/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/11/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/13/2021
76ers
-
Home