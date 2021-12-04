Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (12-10) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-10) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

    • The 105.2 points per game the Mavericks put up are 7.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (112.8).
    • When Dallas scores more than 112.8 points, it is 3-1.
    • When Memphis allows fewer than 105.2 points, it is 6-0.
    • The Grizzlies score an average of 112.0 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 106.7 the Mavericks give up.
    • Memphis is 9-3 when it scores more than 106.7 points.
    • Dallas is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 112.0 points.
    • The Mavericks make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
    • In games Dallas shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
    • The Grizzlies' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.
    • Memphis has compiled a 7-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 47.0% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.4 points, grabbing 8.1 boards and distributing 8.5 assists per game.
    • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant's points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
    • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.5 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
    • Desmond Bane is the most prolific from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is Morant with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.1 per game.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Clippers

    W 112-104

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wizards

    L 120-114

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 114-96

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pelicans

    W 139-107

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Pelicans

    L 107-91

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Raptors

    L 126-113

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hawks

    L 132-100

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Kings

    W 128-101

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Raptors

    W 98-91

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Thunder

    W 152-79

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) rolls into the crowd after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) chase after a loose ball during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy