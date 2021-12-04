Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (12-10) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-10) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

The 105.2 points per game the Mavericks put up are 7.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (112.8).

When Dallas scores more than 112.8 points, it is 3-1.

When Memphis allows fewer than 105.2 points, it is 6-0.

The Grizzlies score an average of 112.0 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 106.7 the Mavericks give up.

Memphis is 9-3 when it scores more than 106.7 points.

Dallas is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 112.0 points.

The Mavericks make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Dallas shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Grizzlies' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.

Memphis has compiled a 7-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 47.0% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.4 points, grabbing 8.1 boards and distributing 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant's points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.

Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.5 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.

Desmond Bane is the most prolific from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Memphis' leader in steals is Morant with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.1 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Clippers W 112-104 Away 11/27/2021 Wizards L 120-114 Home 11/29/2021 Cavaliers L 114-96 Home 12/1/2021 Pelicans W 139-107 Away 12/3/2021 Pelicans L 107-91 Home 12/4/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/7/2021 Nets - Home 12/8/2021 Grizzlies - Away 12/10/2021 Pacers - Away 12/12/2021 Thunder - Away 12/13/2021 Hornets - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule