The Dallas Mavericks (11-12) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (14-10) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -5.5 -

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

The 111.0 points per game the Grizzlies record are 5.0 more points than the Mavericks give up (106.0).

Memphis has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 106.0 points.

Dallas is 11-6 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Mavericks score an average of 104.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 110.9 the Grizzlies give up.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Dallas is 5-1.

Memphis' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.3 points.

The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies average 13 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 3.3 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 24.1 points per game to go with 6.8 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.5 boards per game in addition to his 7.2 PPG average.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

