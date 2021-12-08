Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 7, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 7, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (11-12) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (14-10) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

    Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

    Grizzlies vs Mavericks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grizzlies

    -5.5

    -

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

    • The 111.0 points per game the Grizzlies record are 5.0 more points than the Mavericks give up (106.0).
    • Memphis has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 106.0 points.
    • Dallas is 11-6 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Mavericks score an average of 104.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 110.9 the Grizzlies give up.
    • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Dallas is 5-1.
    • Memphis' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.3 points.
    • The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
    • The Grizzlies average 13 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 3.3 rebounds per contest.
    • The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 24.1 points per game to go with 6.8 assists.
    • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.5 boards per game in addition to his 7.2 PPG average.
    • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (25.5 per game), rebounds (7.9 per game), and assists (8.5 per game).
    • Doncic is the top scorer from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell with 0.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Idaho State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Francisco vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kansas State vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10), guard Max Christie (5), forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and forward Gabe Brown (44) celebrate a teammate s three-point-shot at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy