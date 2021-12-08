Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (11-12) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (14-10) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-5.5
-
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks
- The 111.0 points per game the Grizzlies record are 5.0 more points than the Mavericks give up (106.0).
- Memphis has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 106.0 points.
- Dallas is 11-6 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Mavericks score an average of 104.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 110.9 the Grizzlies give up.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Dallas is 5-1.
- Memphis' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.3 points.
- The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Grizzlies average 13 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 3.3 rebounds per contest.
- The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 24.1 points per game to go with 6.8 assists.
- Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.5 boards per game in addition to his 7.2 PPG average.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (25.5 per game), rebounds (7.9 per game), and assists (8.5 per game).
- Doncic is the top scorer from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell with 0.6 per game.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)