Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (20-13) face the Dallas Mavericks (15-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Bucks
- The Bucks average 110.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks allow.
- Milwaukee has a 19-3 record when scoring more than 104.7 points.
- When Dallas gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 15-8.
- The Mavericks score an average of 104.7 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 107.2 the Bucks allow.
- Dallas is 9-2 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
- Milwaukee is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.7 points.
- The Bucks make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Milwaukee is 13-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Mavericks' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- This season, Dallas has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.0% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.0 points and grabs 11.6 boards per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.6 assists per game to go with his 17.6 PPG scoring average.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Kristaps Porzingis averages 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Mavericks, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Jalen Brunson's assist statline paces Dallas; he racks up 5.2 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is consistent from deep and leads the Mavericks with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Porzingis (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Celtics
L 117-103
Away
12/15/2021
Pacers
W 114-99
Home
12/17/2021
Pelicans
L 116-112
Away
12/18/2021
Cavaliers
L 119-90
Home
12/22/2021
Rockets
W 126-106
Home
12/23/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/25/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/28/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/30/2021
Magic
-
Away
1/1/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/3/2022
Pistons
-
Home
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Thunder
W 103-84
Away
12/13/2021
Hornets
W 120-96
Home
12/15/2021
Lakers
L 107-104
Home
12/19/2021
Timberwolves
L 111-105
Away
12/21/2021
Timberwolves
W 114-102
Home
12/23/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/25/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/27/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/29/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/31/2021
Kings
-
Away
1/2/2022
Thunder
-
Away