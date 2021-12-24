Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (20-13) face the Dallas Mavericks (15-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bucks

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA TV
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks average 110.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks allow.
    • Milwaukee has a 19-3 record when scoring more than 104.7 points.
    • When Dallas gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 15-8.
    • The Mavericks score an average of 104.7 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 107.2 the Bucks allow.
    • Dallas is 9-2 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
    • Milwaukee is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.7 points.
    • The Bucks make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
    • Milwaukee is 13-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
    • The Mavericks' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
    • This season, Dallas has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.0% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.0 points and grabs 11.6 boards per game.
    • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.6 assists per game to go with his 17.6 PPG scoring average.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
    • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Kristaps Porzingis averages 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Mavericks, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Jalen Brunson's assist statline paces Dallas; he racks up 5.2 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. is consistent from deep and leads the Mavericks with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Porzingis (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Celtics

    L 117-103

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Pacers

    W 114-99

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Pelicans

    L 116-112

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 119-90

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Rockets

    W 126-106

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-84

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hornets

    W 120-96

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Lakers

    L 107-104

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 111-105

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 114-102

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
