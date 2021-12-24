Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-13) face the Dallas Mavericks (15-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Bucks

The Bucks average 110.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks allow.

Milwaukee has a 19-3 record when scoring more than 104.7 points.

When Dallas gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 15-8.

The Mavericks score an average of 104.7 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 107.2 the Bucks allow.

Dallas is 9-2 when it scores more than 107.2 points.

Milwaukee is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.7 points.

The Bucks make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Milwaukee is 13-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Mavericks' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

This season, Dallas has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.0% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.0 points and grabs 11.6 boards per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.6 assists per game to go with his 17.6 PPG scoring average.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Kristaps Porzingis averages 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Mavericks, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Jalen Brunson's assist statline paces Dallas; he racks up 5.2 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is consistent from deep and leads the Mavericks with 2.5 made threes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Porzingis (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/13/2021 Celtics L 117-103 Away 12/15/2021 Pacers W 114-99 Home 12/17/2021 Pelicans L 116-112 Away 12/18/2021 Cavaliers L 119-90 Home 12/22/2021 Rockets W 126-106 Home 12/23/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/25/2021 Celtics - Home 12/28/2021 Magic - Away 12/30/2021 Magic - Away 1/1/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/3/2022 Pistons - Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule