Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (48-29) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (48-28) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game tips off at 1:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Mavericks

The Bucks record 10.7 more points per game (115.0) than the Mavericks give up (104.3).

Milwaukee is 45-14 when scoring more than 104.3 points.

Dallas is 46-21 when giving up fewer than 115.0 points.

The Mavericks score just 4.3 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Bucks allow (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Dallas is 23-3.

Milwaukee has a 20-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 26th.

The Bucks average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.4).

The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 30.1 points and pulls down 11.7 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.

Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch