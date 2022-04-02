How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (48-29) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (48-28) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game tips off at 1:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Mavericks
- The Bucks record 10.7 more points per game (115.0) than the Mavericks give up (104.3).
- Milwaukee is 45-14 when scoring more than 104.3 points.
- Dallas is 46-21 when giving up fewer than 115.0 points.
- The Mavericks score just 4.3 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Bucks allow (111.4).
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Dallas is 23-3.
- Milwaukee has a 20-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 26th.
- The Bucks average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.4).
- The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 30.1 points and pulls down 11.7 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.
- Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic is atop almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 27.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic is the top scorer from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Doncic (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
April
3
2022
Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)