Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (14-14) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -3 213 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

The Timberwolves record 108.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 104.6 the Mavericks allow.

Minnesota is 12-8 when scoring more than 104.6 points.

Dallas has a 13-8 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.

The Mavericks' 104.4 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 108.7 the Timberwolves allow.

Dallas has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.

Minnesota is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 104.4 points.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at ninth.

The Timberwolves average 12.9 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 3.0 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at second.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.4 points and grabs 9.0 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.4 assists per game to go with his 18.8 PPG scoring average.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch