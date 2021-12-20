Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (14-14) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-3
213 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
- The Timberwolves record 108.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 104.6 the Mavericks allow.
- Minnesota is 12-8 when scoring more than 104.6 points.
- Dallas has a 13-8 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Mavericks' 104.4 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 108.7 the Timberwolves allow.
- Dallas has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
- Minnesota is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 104.4 points.
- The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at ninth.
- The Timberwolves average 12.9 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 3.0 rebounds per contest.
- The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at second.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.4 points and grabs 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.4 assists per game to go with his 18.8 PPG scoring average.
- Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic averages 25.6 points and tacks on 8.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mavericks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Kristaps Porzingis' stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 19.7 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Dallas rebounding leaderboard.
- Doncic is reliable from distance and leads the Mavericks with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Porzingis (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
19
2021
Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)