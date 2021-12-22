Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-15) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

    • The Timberwolves record only 4.0 more points per game (108.8) than the Mavericks allow (104.8).
    • Minnesota is 13-8 when scoring more than 104.8 points.
    • Dallas has a 13-8 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Mavericks put up only 4.2 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (108.6).
    • Dallas is 7-2 when it scores more than 108.6 points.
    • Minnesota is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.4 points.
    • The Timberwolves are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • Minnesota is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
    • The Mavericks have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
    • This season, Dallas has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.6% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 18.9 PPG scoring average.
    • Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
    • Doncic is the most prolific from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 123-106

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 116-111

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nuggets

    W 124-107

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Lakers

    W 110-92

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Mavericks

    W 111-105

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Pacers

    L 106-93

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-84

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hornets

    W 120-96

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Lakers

    L 107-104

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 111-105

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
