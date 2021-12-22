How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-15) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves
- The Timberwolves record only 4.0 more points per game (108.8) than the Mavericks allow (104.8).
- Minnesota is 13-8 when scoring more than 104.8 points.
- Dallas has a 13-8 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Mavericks put up only 4.2 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (108.6).
- Dallas is 7-2 when it scores more than 108.6 points.
- Minnesota is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.4 points.
- The Timberwolves are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Mavericks have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- This season, Dallas has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.6% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 18.9 PPG scoring average.
- Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic is the most prolific from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Cavaliers
L 123-106
Home
12/12/2021
Trail Blazers
W 116-111
Away
12/15/2021
Nuggets
W 124-107
Away
12/17/2021
Lakers
W 110-92
Home
12/19/2021
Mavericks
W 111-105
Home
12/21/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/27/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/28/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/31/2021
Jazz
-
Away
1/2/2022
Lakers
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Pacers
L 106-93
Away
12/12/2021
Thunder
W 103-84
Away
12/13/2021
Hornets
W 120-96
Home
12/15/2021
Lakers
L 107-104
Home
12/19/2021
Timberwolves
L 111-105
Away
12/21/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/23/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/25/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/27/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/29/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/31/2021
Kings
-
Away