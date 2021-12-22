Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-15) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves record only 4.0 more points per game (108.8) than the Mavericks allow (104.8).

Minnesota is 13-8 when scoring more than 104.8 points.

Dallas has a 13-8 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.

The Mavericks put up only 4.2 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (108.6).

Dallas is 7-2 when it scores more than 108.6 points.

Minnesota is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.4 points.

The Timberwolves are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Mavericks have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

This season, Dallas has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.6% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 18.9 PPG scoring average.

Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic is the most prolific from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 Cavaliers L 123-106 Home 12/12/2021 Trail Blazers W 116-111 Away 12/15/2021 Nuggets W 124-107 Away 12/17/2021 Lakers W 110-92 Home 12/19/2021 Mavericks W 111-105 Home 12/21/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/23/2021 Jazz - Away 12/27/2021 Celtics - Home 12/28/2021 Knicks - Home 12/31/2021 Jazz - Away 1/2/2022 Lakers - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule