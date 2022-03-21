Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Mar 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka (25) attempts a three-pointer as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) looks on during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-30) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Dallas Mavericks (43-28) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

The Mavericks score 106.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 112 the Timberwolves allow.

Dallas has a 16-3 record when scoring more than 112 points.

When Minnesota allows fewer than 106.6 points, it is 23-5.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.5 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 104.1 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.1 points, Minnesota is 39-18.

Dallas is 41-21 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.

The Mavericks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Dallas has a 29-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Minnesota is 27-3 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 28.1 points, 9.2 boards and 8.5 assists per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes three threes per game.

The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.2 per game. He also averages 18.5 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.

Malik Beasley is consistent from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/11/2022 Rockets W 113-100 Away 3/13/2022 Celtics W 95-92 Away 3/16/2022 Nets W 113-111 Away 3/18/2022 76ers L 111-101 Away 3/19/2022 Hornets L 129-108 Away 3/21/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/23/2022 Rockets - Home 3/25/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/27/2022 Jazz - Home 3/29/2022 Lakers - Home 3/30/2022 Cavaliers - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule