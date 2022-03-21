Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka (25) attempts a three-pointer as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) looks on during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-30) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Dallas Mavericks (43-28) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

  • The Mavericks score 106.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 112 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Dallas has a 16-3 record when scoring more than 112 points.
  • When Minnesota allows fewer than 106.6 points, it is 23-5.
  • The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.5 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 104.1 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.1 points, Minnesota is 39-18.
  • Dallas is 41-21 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Mavericks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Dallas has a 29-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
  • Minnesota is 27-3 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 28.1 points, 9.2 boards and 8.5 assists per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes three threes per game.
  • The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.2 per game. He also averages 18.5 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Malik Beasley is consistent from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Rockets

W 113-100

Away

3/13/2022

Celtics

W 95-92

Away

3/16/2022

Nets

W 113-111

Away

3/18/2022

76ers

L 111-101

Away

3/19/2022

Hornets

L 129-108

Away

3/21/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/23/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/27/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/29/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Magic

L 118-110

Away

3/12/2022

Heat

W 113-104

Away

3/14/2022

Spurs

W 149-139

Away

3/16/2022

Lakers

W 124-104

Home

3/19/2022

Bucks

W 138-119

Home

3/21/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/23/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/27/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/30/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/1/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

