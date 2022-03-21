Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-30) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Dallas Mavericks (43-28) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves
- The Mavericks score 106.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 112 the Timberwolves allow.
- Dallas has a 16-3 record when scoring more than 112 points.
- When Minnesota allows fewer than 106.6 points, it is 23-5.
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.5 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 104.1 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.1 points, Minnesota is 39-18.
- Dallas is 41-21 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Mavericks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Dallas has a 29-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
- Minnesota is 27-3 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 28.1 points, 9.2 boards and 8.5 assists per game.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes three threes per game.
- The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.2 per game. He also averages 18.5 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Malik Beasley is consistent from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Rockets
W 113-100
Away
3/13/2022
Celtics
W 95-92
Away
3/16/2022
Nets
W 113-111
Away
3/18/2022
76ers
L 111-101
Away
3/19/2022
Hornets
L 129-108
Away
3/21/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/23/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/25/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/27/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/29/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/30/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Magic
L 118-110
Away
3/12/2022
Heat
W 113-104
Away
3/14/2022
Spurs
W 149-139
Away
3/16/2022
Lakers
W 124-104
Home
3/19/2022
Bucks
W 138-119
Home
3/21/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/23/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/25/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/27/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/30/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Away