Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

The Dallas Mavericks (45-28) will look to Luka Doncic (fifth in NBA, 27.9 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Karl-Anthony Towns (14th in league, 24.7) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-32) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -3.5 228 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

The 115.4 points per game the Timberwolves score are 11.4 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.0).

Minnesota has a 39-20 record when putting up more than 104.0 points.

Dallas has a 43-21 record when allowing fewer than 115.4 points.

The Mavericks score an average of 106.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 112.1 the Timberwolves give up.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Dallas is 16-3.

Minnesota has a 23-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.7 points.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.

The Timberwolves average 11.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Mavericks by 2.1 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fourth.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Towns, who puts up 24.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.

Malik Beasley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch