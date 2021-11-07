Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-9) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (6-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

The Mavericks put up 101.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pelicans give up.

New Orleans is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 101.8 points.

The Pelicans' 101.4 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 106.1 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.1 points, New Orleans is 1-3.

Dallas has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.

The Pelicans' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 24.9 points, grabbing 8.3 boards and distributing 6.9 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas has the top spot on the Pelicans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.3 points and 14.2 rebounds per game.

New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 5.2 per game. He also records 16.5 points per game and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.

Graham is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 3.2 made threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2021 Nuggets L 106-75 Away 10/31/2021 Kings W 105-99 Home 11/2/2021 Heat L 125-110 Home 11/3/2021 Spurs W 109-108 Away 11/6/2021 Celtics W 107-104 Home 11/8/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/10/2021 Bulls - Away 11/12/2021 Spurs - Away 11/15/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/17/2021 Suns - Away 11/19/2021 Suns - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule