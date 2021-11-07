Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-9) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (6-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

    • The Mavericks put up 101.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pelicans give up.
    • New Orleans is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 101.8 points.
    • The Pelicans' 101.4 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 106.1 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 106.1 points, New Orleans is 1-3.
    • Dallas has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.
    • This season, the Mavericks have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Pelicans' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 24.9 points, grabbing 8.3 boards and distributing 6.9 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas has the top spot on the Pelicans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.3 points and 14.2 rebounds per game.
    • New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 5.2 per game. He also records 16.5 points per game and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.
    • Graham is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 3.2 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Nuggets

    L 106-75

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Kings

    W 105-99

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Heat

    L 125-110

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Spurs

    W 109-108

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Celtics

    W 107-104

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Kings

    L 113-109

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Knicks

    L 123-117

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Suns

    L 112-100

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Kings

    L 112-99

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Warriors

    L 126-85

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
