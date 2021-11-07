Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (1-9) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (6-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Pelicans
- The Mavericks put up 101.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pelicans give up.
- New Orleans is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 101.8 points.
- The Pelicans' 101.4 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 106.1 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.1 points, New Orleans is 1-3.
- Dallas has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.
- This season, the Mavericks have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.
- The Pelicans' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 24.9 points, grabbing 8.3 boards and distributing 6.9 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas has the top spot on the Pelicans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.3 points and 14.2 rebounds per game.
- New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 5.2 per game. He also records 16.5 points per game and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Graham is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 3.2 made threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Nuggets
L 106-75
Away
10/31/2021
Kings
W 105-99
Home
11/2/2021
Heat
L 125-110
Home
11/3/2021
Spurs
W 109-108
Away
11/6/2021
Celtics
W 107-104
Home
11/8/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/10/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/12/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/17/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Kings
L 113-109
Home
10/30/2021
Knicks
L 123-117
Home
11/2/2021
Suns
L 112-100
Away
11/3/2021
Kings
L 112-99
Away
11/5/2021
Warriors
L 126-85
Away
11/8/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/10/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/12/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/13/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/15/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/17/2021
Heat
-
Away