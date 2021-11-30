Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (6-17) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Dallas Mavericks (10-9) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Mavericks
- The Pelicans record only 3.8 fewer points per game (102.8) than the Mavericks give up (106.6).
- New Orleans has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.
- When Dallas gives up fewer than 102.8 points, it is 5-1.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 104.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 109.3 the Pelicans allow.
- When it scores more than 109.3 points, Dallas is 4-2.
- New Orleans has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.
- The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.
- The Pelicans average 11.8 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Mavericks by 2.0 rebounds per contest.
- The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans leader in points and rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas, who scores 19.3 points and grabs 12.4 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 14.0 points per contest.
- The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 25.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
- Doncic makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)