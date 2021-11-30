Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (6-17) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Dallas Mavericks (10-9) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

    • The Pelicans record only 3.8 fewer points per game (102.8) than the Mavericks give up (106.6).
    • New Orleans has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.
    • When Dallas gives up fewer than 102.8 points, it is 5-1.
    • The Mavericks put up an average of 104.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 109.3 the Pelicans allow.
    • When it scores more than 109.3 points, Dallas is 4-2.
    • New Orleans has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.
    • The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.
    • The Pelicans average 11.8 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Mavericks by 2.0 rebounds per contest.
    • The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans leader in points and rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas, who scores 19.3 points and grabs 12.4 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 14.0 points per contest.
    • The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 25.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
    • Doncic makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after getting fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) take the opening tipoff to start the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) scores a basket behind New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy