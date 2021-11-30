Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (6-17) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Dallas Mavericks (10-9) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

The Pelicans record only 3.8 fewer points per game (102.8) than the Mavericks give up (106.6).

New Orleans has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.

When Dallas gives up fewer than 102.8 points, it is 5-1.

The Mavericks put up an average of 104.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 109.3 the Pelicans allow.

When it scores more than 109.3 points, Dallas is 4-2.

New Orleans has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.

The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.

The Pelicans average 11.8 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Mavericks by 2.0 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans leader in points and rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas, who scores 19.3 points and grabs 12.4 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 14.0 points per contest.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch