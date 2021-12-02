Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) recovers a ball in the first quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

    Southwest Division opponents square off when the Dallas Mavericks (11-9) host the New Orleans Pelicans (6-18) at American Airlines Center, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

    • The 106.0 points per game the Mavericks score are the same as the Pelicans allow.
    • Dallas has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 110.5 points.
    • When New Orleans allows fewer than 106.0 points, it is 6-3.
    • The Pelicans score just 3.7 fewer points per game (103.0) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (106.7).
    • New Orleans has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.
    • Dallas has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.0 points.
    • The Mavericks make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
    • In games Dallas shoots better than 47.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
    • The Pelicans' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
    • New Orleans has compiled a 2-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.6 points per game to go with 8.6 assists.
    • Kristaps Porzingis leads Dallas in rebounding, grabbing 8.0 boards per game while also scoring 19.7 points a contest.
    • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram is the top scorer for the Pelicans with 21.8 points per game. He also tacks on 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game to his stats.
    • New Orleans' leader in rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas with 12.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Devonte' Graham with 4.7 per game.
    • Graham is dependable from distance and leads the Pelicans with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.8 per game.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Clippers

    L 97-91

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Clippers

    W 112-104

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wizards

    L 120-114

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 114-96

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pelicans

    W 139-107

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Wizards

    W 127-102

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Jazz

    W 98-97

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Jazz

    L 127-105

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Clippers

    W 123-104

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Mavericks

    L 139-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

