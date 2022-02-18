Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (34-24) hit the road in Southwest Division play against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-35) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Mavericks vs Pelicans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mavericks

-2.5

217 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

  • The 106.3 points per game the Mavericks put up are the same as the Pelicans give up.
  • When Dallas scores more than 109.3 points, it is 16-4.
  • New Orleans is 18-6 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Pelicans average just 3.1 more points per game (106.1) than the Mavericks give up (103.0).
  • New Orleans has put together a 19-17 record in games it scores more than 103.0 points.
  • Dallas has a 29-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.1 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 10th.
  • The Mavericks average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
  • The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who puts up 27.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram averages 22.3 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.0 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
