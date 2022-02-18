Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (34-24) hit the road in Southwest Division play against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-35) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -2.5 217 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

The 106.3 points per game the Mavericks put up are the same as the Pelicans give up.

When Dallas scores more than 109.3 points, it is 16-4.

New Orleans is 18-6 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.

The Pelicans average just 3.1 more points per game (106.1) than the Mavericks give up (103.0).

New Orleans has put together a 19-17 record in games it scores more than 103.0 points.

Dallas has a 29-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.1 points.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 10th.

The Mavericks average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who puts up 27.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch