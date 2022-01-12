Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (20-21) will host the Dallas Mavericks (22-18) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -2.5 204.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks average 105.8 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 105.0 the Knicks give up.

When Dallas scores more than 105.0 points, it is 14-4.

New York is 17-6 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Knicks score only 0.9 more points per game (104.2) than the Mavericks allow (103.3).

New York is 14-8 when it scores more than 103.3 points.

Dallas' record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.

The Knicks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.

The Mavericks average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Knicks.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Mavericks is Jalen Brunson, who scores 16.0 points and distributes 5.6 assists per game.

Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.6 rejections per game.

Knicks Players to Watch