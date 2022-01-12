Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (20-21) will host the Dallas Mavericks (22-18) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Knicks

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Knicks

Mavericks vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mavericks

-2.5

204.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Mavericks

  • The Mavericks average 105.8 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 105.0 the Knicks give up.
  • When Dallas scores more than 105.0 points, it is 14-4.
  • New York is 17-6 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
  • The Knicks score only 0.9 more points per game (104.2) than the Mavericks allow (103.3).
  • New York is 14-8 when it scores more than 103.3 points.
  • Dallas' record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.
  • The Knicks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
  • The Mavericks average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Knicks.
  • The Knicks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Mavericks is Jalen Brunson, who scores 16.0 points and distributes 5.6 assists per game.
  • Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.6 rejections per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.0 per game), rebounds (10.2 per game), and assists (4.8 per game).
  • Evan Fournier knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • Alec Burks (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
