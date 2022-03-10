Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) talks with Los Angeles Clippers forward Semi Ojeleye (37) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. The Knicks won 116-93. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (40-25) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (27-38) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Knicks

The 107.1 points per game the Mavericks put up are the same as the Knicks give up.

Dallas has a 24-6 record when putting up more than 107.3 points.

When New York allows fewer than 107.1 points, it is 21-9.

The Knicks' 105.8 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 103.7 the Mavericks give up.

New York has put together a 21-19 record in games it scores more than 103.7 points.

Dallas is 30-7 when it allows fewer than 105.8 points.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Dallas has a 30-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Knicks have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

New York has compiled a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.0 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).

Evan Fournier is dependable from distance and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Warriors W 107-101 Away 3/1/2022 Lakers W 109-104 Away 3/3/2022 Warriors W 122-113 Home 3/5/2022 Kings W 114-113 Home 3/7/2022 Jazz W 111-103 Home 3/9/2022 Knicks - Home 3/11/2022 Rockets - Away 3/13/2022 Celtics - Away 3/16/2022 Nets - Away 3/18/2022 76ers - Away 3/19/2022 Hornets - Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule