How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (40-25) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (27-38) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Knicks
- The 107.1 points per game the Mavericks put up are the same as the Knicks give up.
- Dallas has a 24-6 record when putting up more than 107.3 points.
- When New York allows fewer than 107.1 points, it is 21-9.
- The Knicks' 105.8 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 103.7 the Mavericks give up.
- New York has put together a 21-19 record in games it scores more than 103.7 points.
- Dallas is 30-7 when it allows fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Dallas has a 30-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Knicks have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
- New York has compiled a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.
- Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.0 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).
- Evan Fournier is dependable from distance and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Warriors
W 107-101
Away
3/1/2022
Lakers
W 109-104
Away
3/3/2022
Warriors
W 122-113
Home
3/5/2022
Kings
W 114-113
Home
3/7/2022
Jazz
W 111-103
Home
3/9/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/11/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/13/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/16/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/18/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/19/2022
Hornets
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
76ers
L 125-109
Home
3/2/2022
76ers
L 123-108
Away
3/4/2022
Suns
L 115-114
Away
3/6/2022
Clippers
W 116-93
Away
3/7/2022
Kings
W 131-115
Away
3/9/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/11/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/13/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/16/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/18/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/20/2022
Jazz
-
Home