Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) talks with Los Angeles Clippers forward Semi Ojeleye (37) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. The Knicks won 116-93. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) talks with Los Angeles Clippers forward Semi Ojeleye (37) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. The Knicks won 116-93. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (40-25) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (27-38) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Knicks

  • The 107.1 points per game the Mavericks put up are the same as the Knicks give up.
  • Dallas has a 24-6 record when putting up more than 107.3 points.
  • When New York allows fewer than 107.1 points, it is 21-9.
  • The Knicks' 105.8 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 103.7 the Mavericks give up.
  • New York has put together a 21-19 record in games it scores more than 103.7 points.
  • Dallas is 30-7 when it allows fewer than 105.8 points.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Knicks allow to opponents.
  • Dallas has a 30-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Knicks have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
  • New York has compiled a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.
  • Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.0 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).
  • Evan Fournier is dependable from distance and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Warriors

W 107-101

Away

3/1/2022

Lakers

W 109-104

Away

3/3/2022

Warriors

W 122-113

Home

3/5/2022

Kings

W 114-113

Home

3/7/2022

Jazz

W 111-103

Home

3/9/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/11/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/13/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/16/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/18/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/19/2022

Hornets

-

Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

76ers

L 125-109

Home

3/2/2022

76ers

L 123-108

Away

3/4/2022

Suns

L 115-114

Away

3/6/2022

Clippers

W 116-93

Away

3/7/2022

Kings

W 131-115

Away

3/9/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/11/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/13/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/16/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/18/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/20/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

March
9
2022

New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17777164
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Championship Colorado State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs37 seconds ago
USATSI_17778196
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Evan Massey54 seconds ago
USATSI_17857629
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Jazz

By Adam Childs54 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
USATSI_17836918
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal

By Christine Brown54 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy