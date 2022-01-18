Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (24-19) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-28) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Thunder

The Mavericks put up 105.5 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 107.7 the Thunder give up.

Dallas has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.

Oklahoma City has a 10-10 record when allowing fewer than 105.5 points.

The Thunder's 100.8 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 102.7 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 102.7 points, Oklahoma City is 10-8.

Dallas has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Dallas is 17-4 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Thunder's 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.4%).

This season, Oklahoma City has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 5.6 assists.

Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 10.3 PPG average.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey has racked up 7.4 boards and 6.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.

Luguentz Dort makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Rockets W 130-106 Away 1/9/2022 Bulls W 113-99 Home 1/12/2022 Knicks L 108-85 Away 1/14/2022 Grizzlies W 112-85 Away 1/15/2022 Magic W 108-92 Home 1/17/2022 Thunder - Home 1/19/2022 Raptors - Home 1/20/2022 Suns - Home 1/23/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/25/2022 Warriors - Away 1/26/2022 Trail Blazers - Away

