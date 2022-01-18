Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (24-19) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-28) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Thunder

  • The Mavericks put up 105.5 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 107.7 the Thunder give up.
  • Dallas has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.
  • Oklahoma City has a 10-10 record when allowing fewer than 105.5 points.
  • The Thunder's 100.8 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 102.7 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 102.7 points, Oklahoma City is 10-8.
  • Dallas has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Dallas is 17-4 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Thunder's 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
  • This season, Oklahoma City has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 5.6 assists.
  • Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 10.3 PPG average.
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has racked up 7.4 boards and 6.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
  • Luguentz Dort makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Rockets

W 130-106

Away

1/9/2022

Bulls

W 113-99

Home

1/12/2022

Knicks

L 108-85

Away

1/14/2022

Grizzlies

W 112-85

Away

1/15/2022

Magic

W 108-92

Home

1/17/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/19/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/20/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/25/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/26/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Timberwolves

L 135-105

Home

1/9/2022

Nuggets

L 99-95

Home

1/11/2022

Wizards

L 122-118

Away

1/13/2022

Nets

W 130-109

Away

1/15/2022

Cavaliers

L 107-102

Home

1/17/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/22/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/28/2022

Pacers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
