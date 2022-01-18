Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (24-19) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-28) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Thunder
- The Mavericks put up 105.5 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 107.7 the Thunder give up.
- Dallas has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 10-10 record when allowing fewer than 105.5 points.
- The Thunder's 100.8 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 102.7 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 102.7 points, Oklahoma City is 10-8.
- Dallas has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Dallas is 17-4 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Thunder's 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 5.6 assists.
- Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 10.3 PPG average.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has racked up 7.4 boards and 6.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
- Luguentz Dort makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Rockets
W 130-106
Away
1/9/2022
Bulls
W 113-99
Home
1/12/2022
Knicks
L 108-85
Away
1/14/2022
Grizzlies
W 112-85
Away
1/15/2022
Magic
W 108-92
Home
1/17/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/19/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/20/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/23/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/25/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/26/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Timberwolves
L 135-105
Home
1/9/2022
Nuggets
L 99-95
Home
1/11/2022
Wizards
L 122-118
Away
1/13/2022
Nets
W 130-109
Away
1/15/2022
Cavaliers
L 107-102
Home
1/17/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/21/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/22/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/24/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/28/2022
Pacers
-
Home