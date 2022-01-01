Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 31, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22) will host the Dallas Mavericks (16-18) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Mavericks

    • The Thunder put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (100.4) than the Mavericks allow (105.1).
    • Oklahoma City is 7-3 when scoring more than 105.1 points.
    • When Dallas allows fewer than 100.4 points, it is 8-3.
    • The Mavericks score an average of 105.3 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 108.2 the Thunder allow to opponents.
    • Dallas is 10-3 when it scores more than 108.2 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 10-7 when it gives up fewer than 105.3 points.
    • The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
    • The Thunder pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Mavericks average (9.6).
    • The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 15th.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.1 rebounds and gives out 6.1 assists per game along with scoring 10.8 points per contest.
    • Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who drops 22.0 points a game in addition to his 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Kristaps Porzingis with 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
    • Jalen Brunson's assist statline leads Dallas; he records 5.3 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
