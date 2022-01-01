Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22) will host the Dallas Mavericks (16-18) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Mavericks
- The Thunder put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (100.4) than the Mavericks allow (105.1).
- Oklahoma City is 7-3 when scoring more than 105.1 points.
- When Dallas allows fewer than 100.4 points, it is 8-3.
- The Mavericks score an average of 105.3 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 108.2 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Dallas is 10-3 when it scores more than 108.2 points.
- Oklahoma City is 10-7 when it gives up fewer than 105.3 points.
- The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
- The Thunder pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Mavericks average (9.6).
The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 15th.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.1 rebounds and gives out 6.1 assists per game along with scoring 10.8 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who drops 22.0 points a game in addition to his 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
- Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Kristaps Porzingis with 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Brunson's assist statline leads Dallas; he records 5.3 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Porzingis with 1.6 per game.
