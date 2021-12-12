Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-17) will look to end a four-game home losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (12-13) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-4
207.5 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Mavericks
- The 103.8 points per game the Mavericks put up are the same as the Thunder allow.
- When Dallas totals more than 108.4 points, it is 6-2.
- Oklahoma City has a 5-6 record when giving up fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Thunder's 99.1 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 105.6 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
- Dallas is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 99.1 points.
- The Thunder are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 27th.
- The Mavericks pull down 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Thunder average (10.2).
- The Thunder are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 21st.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 25.6 points, 8.0 boards and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Kristaps Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 21.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
- Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from deep for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
