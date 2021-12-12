Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-17) will look to end a four-game home losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (12-13) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder

    Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Thunder

    Mavericks vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mavericks

    -4

    207.5 points

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Mavericks

    • The 103.8 points per game the Mavericks put up are the same as the Thunder allow.
    • When Dallas totals more than 108.4 points, it is 6-2.
    • Oklahoma City has a 5-6 record when giving up fewer than 103.8 points.
    • The Thunder's 99.1 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 105.6 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
    • Oklahoma City has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
    • Dallas is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 99.1 points.
    • The Thunder are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 27th.
    • The Mavericks pull down 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Thunder average (10.2).
    • The Thunder are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 21st.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 25.6 points, 8.0 boards and 8.5 assists per game.
    • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Kristaps Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey racks up 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 21.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
    • Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from deep for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

