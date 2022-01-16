Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) will try to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (8-35) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Magic

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Magic

  • The Mavericks average 5.5 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Magic allow (110.9).
  • When Dallas puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 12-2.
  • When Orlando gives up fewer than 105.4 points, it is 7-9.
  • The Magic's 102.1 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 103.0 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Orlando is 7-15 when it scores more than 103.0 points.
  • Dallas is 15-5 when it allows fewer than 102.1 points.
  • This season, the Mavericks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
  • Dallas is 14-3 when it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Magic's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • This season, Orlando has a 3-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who scores 16.0 points per game to go with 5.7 assists.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.5 points per game.
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Finney-Smith is a standout on the defensive end for Dallas, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic's Franz Wagner averages enough points (15.7 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.1 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
  • Gary Harris is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Warriors

W 99-82

Home

1/7/2022

Rockets

W 130-106

Away

1/9/2022

Bulls

W 113-99

Home

1/12/2022

Knicks

L 108-85

Away

1/14/2022

Grizzlies

W 112-85

Away

1/15/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/17/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/19/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/20/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/25/2022

Warriors

-

Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

76ers

L 116-106

Home

1/8/2022

Pistons

L 97-92

Away

1/9/2022

Wizards

L 102-100

Home

1/12/2022

Wizards

L 112-106

Away

1/14/2022

Hornets

W 116-109

Away

1/15/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/19/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/21/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/26/2022

Clippers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

