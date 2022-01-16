Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) will try to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (8-35) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Magic

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Magic

The Mavericks average 5.5 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Magic allow (110.9).

When Dallas puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 12-2.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 105.4 points, it is 7-9.

The Magic's 102.1 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 103.0 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Orlando is 7-15 when it scores more than 103.0 points.

Dallas is 15-5 when it allows fewer than 102.1 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.

Dallas is 14-3 when it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.

The Magic's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

This season, Orlando has a 3-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who scores 16.0 points per game to go with 5.7 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.5 points per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Finney-Smith is a standout on the defensive end for Dallas, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Franz Wagner averages enough points (15.7 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.1 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.

Gary Harris is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Chuma Okeke (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Warriors W 99-82 Home 1/7/2022 Rockets W 130-106 Away 1/9/2022 Bulls W 113-99 Home 1/12/2022 Knicks L 108-85 Away 1/14/2022 Grizzlies W 112-85 Away 1/15/2022 Magic - Home 1/17/2022 Thunder - Home 1/19/2022 Raptors - Home 1/20/2022 Suns - Home 1/23/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/25/2022 Warriors - Away

