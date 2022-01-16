Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) will try to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (8-35) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Magic
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Magic
- The Mavericks average 5.5 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Magic allow (110.9).
- When Dallas puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 12-2.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 105.4 points, it is 7-9.
- The Magic's 102.1 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 103.0 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 7-15 when it scores more than 103.0 points.
- Dallas is 15-5 when it allows fewer than 102.1 points.
- This season, the Mavericks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
- Dallas is 14-3 when it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
- The Magic's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- This season, Orlando has a 3-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who scores 16.0 points per game to go with 5.7 assists.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.5 points per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Finney-Smith is a standout on the defensive end for Dallas, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Franz Wagner averages enough points (15.7 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.1 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
- Gary Harris is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Chuma Okeke (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Warriors
W 99-82
Home
1/7/2022
Rockets
W 130-106
Away
1/9/2022
Bulls
W 113-99
Home
1/12/2022
Knicks
L 108-85
Away
1/14/2022
Grizzlies
W 112-85
Away
1/15/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/17/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/19/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/20/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/23/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/25/2022
Warriors
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
76ers
L 116-106
Home
1/8/2022
Pistons
L 97-92
Away
1/9/2022
Wizards
L 102-100
Home
1/12/2022
Wizards
L 112-106
Away
1/14/2022
Hornets
W 116-109
Away
1/15/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/17/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/19/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/21/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/23/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/26/2022
Clippers
-
Home