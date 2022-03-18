Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (43-26) will look to Luka Doncic (fourth in NBA, 28.2 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Joel Embiid (first in league, 29.9) and the Philadelphia 76ers (42-26) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. 76ers

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. 76ers

76ers vs Mavericks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-3.5

217 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Mavericks

  • The 76ers record 108.7 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 103.7 the Mavericks allow.
  • Philadelphia has a 33-9 record when scoring more than 103.7 points.
  • Dallas is 36-13 when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Mavericks put up an average of 106.7 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 106.8 the 76ers allow.
  • When it scores more than 106.8 points, Dallas is 30-7.
  • Philadelphia has a 28-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
  • The 76ers' 8.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Mavericks pull down per game (9.4).
  • The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who puts up 29.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Doncic is at the top of almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by collecting 28.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.
  • Doncic makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.1 per game).

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
