How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (43-26) will look to Luka Doncic (fourth in NBA, 28.2 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Joel Embiid (first in league, 29.9) and the Philadelphia 76ers (42-26) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. 76ers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-3.5
217 points
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Mavericks
- The 76ers record 108.7 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 103.7 the Mavericks allow.
- Philadelphia has a 33-9 record when scoring more than 103.7 points.
- Dallas is 36-13 when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 106.7 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 106.8 the 76ers allow.
- When it scores more than 106.8 points, Dallas is 30-7.
- Philadelphia has a 28-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.7 points.
The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
- The 76ers' 8.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Mavericks pull down per game (9.4).
- The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
76ers Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who puts up 29.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
- Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic is at the top of almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by collecting 28.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.
- Doncic makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.1 per game).
