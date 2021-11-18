Nov 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (10-3) will host the Dallas Mavericks (9-4) after winning five straight home games. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Mavericks

The Suns record 5.3 more points per game (111.0) than the Mavericks give up (105.7).

When Phoenix puts up more than 105.7 points, it is 8-1.

Dallas is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Mavericks' 105.0 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 105.5 the Suns give up to opponents.

Dallas is 6-2 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Phoenix has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.0 points.

The Mavericks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 12th.

The Suns average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Mavericks.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.9 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.0 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.2 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.6 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch