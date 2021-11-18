Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (10-3) will host the Dallas Mavericks (9-4) after winning five straight home games. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

    Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Suns

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -8.5

    212.5 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Mavericks

    • The Suns record 5.3 more points per game (111.0) than the Mavericks give up (105.7).
    • When Phoenix puts up more than 105.7 points, it is 8-1.
    • Dallas is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Mavericks' 105.0 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 105.5 the Suns give up to opponents.
    • Dallas is 6-2 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
    • Phoenix has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Mavericks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 12th.
    • The Suns average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Mavericks.
    • The Mavericks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 26th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.9 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.0 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.2 assists per game.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.6 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. is reliable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

