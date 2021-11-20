Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 17, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (11-3) will try to build on a 10-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8.5 211.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Mavericks

The 110.6 points per game the Suns record are 5.0 more points than the Mavericks give up (105.6).

When Phoenix puts up more than 105.6 points, it is 8-1.

Dallas is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 110.6 points.

The Mavericks' 104.5 points per game are only 0.4 fewer points than the 104.9 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 104.9 points, Dallas is 7-2.

Phoenix has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.5 points.

The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 10th.

The Suns average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 25th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.0 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.5 in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch