Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (11-3) will try to build on a 10-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Suns
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-8.5
211.5 points
Key Stats for Suns vs. Mavericks
- The 110.6 points per game the Suns record are 5.0 more points than the Mavericks give up (105.6).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 105.6 points, it is 8-1.
- Dallas is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Mavericks' 104.5 points per game are only 0.4 fewer points than the 104.9 the Suns allow.
- When it scores more than 104.9 points, Dallas is 7-2.
- Phoenix has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.5 points.
- The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 10th.
- The Suns average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Mavericks.
- The Mavericks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 25th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.0 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.5 in each contest.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic is at the top of almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by putting up 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell (0.9 per game).
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)