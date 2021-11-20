Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 17, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 17, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (11-3) will try to build on a 10-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

    Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Suns

    Suns vs Mavericks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -8.5

    211.5 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Mavericks

    • The 110.6 points per game the Suns record are 5.0 more points than the Mavericks give up (105.6).
    • When Phoenix puts up more than 105.6 points, it is 8-1.
    • Dallas is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 110.6 points.
    • The Mavericks' 104.5 points per game are only 0.4 fewer points than the 104.9 the Suns allow.
    • When it scores more than 104.9 points, Dallas is 7-2.
    • Phoenix has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.5 points.
    • The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 10th.
    • The Suns average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Mavericks.
    • The Mavericks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 25th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.0 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.5 in each contest.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic is at the top of almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by putting up 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    UTEP Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas-El Paso at Pacific in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    devin booker suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

    3 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Kings

    3 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy (2) talks with Wichita State Shockers guard Alterique Gilbert (3) as he reacts with Wichita State Shockers forward Morris Udeze (24) after losing to the Drake Bulldogs during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy