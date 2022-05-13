Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

May 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half of game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 up next. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

Game Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Suns

The 114.8 points per game the Suns put up are 10.1 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.7).

Phoenix has a 57-12 record when scoring more than 104.7 points.

Dallas has a 49-21 record when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.

The Mavericks score only 0.7 more points per game (108.0) than the Suns allow (107.3).

Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Phoenix is 42-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.

This season, the Suns have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix is 48-7 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Dallas has compiled a 42-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.8 assists in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).

Doncic makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.

Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.0 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Mavericks W 121-114 Home 5/4/2022 Mavericks W 129-109 Home 5/6/2022 Mavericks L 103-94 Away 5/8/2022 Mavericks L 111-101 Away 5/10/2022 Mavericks W 110-80 Home 5/12/2022 Mavericks - Away

