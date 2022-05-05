Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) rests is nose on the arm of Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns will meet the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Suns

The 114.8 points per game the Suns average are 10.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.7).

Phoenix has a 57-12 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.

Dallas has a 49-21 record when giving up fewer than 114.8 points.

The Mavericks put up just 0.7 more points per game (108.0) than the Suns give up to opponents (107.3).

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Dallas is 35-7.

Phoenix is 42-0 when it allows fewer than 108.0 points.

The Suns are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 48-7 overall.

Dallas is 42-8 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.8 assists per game.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).

Doncic is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Pelicans L 118-103 Away 4/26/2022 Pelicans W 112-97 Home 4/28/2022 Pelicans W 115-109 Away 5/2/2022 Mavericks W 121-114 Home 5/4/2022 Mavericks W 129-109 Home 5/6/2022 Mavericks - Away 5/8/2022 Mavericks - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule