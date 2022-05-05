How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns will meet the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Suns
- The 114.8 points per game the Suns average are 10.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.7).
- Phoenix has a 57-12 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.
- Dallas has a 49-21 record when giving up fewer than 114.8 points.
- The Mavericks put up just 0.7 more points per game (108.0) than the Suns give up to opponents (107.3).
- When it scores more than 107.3 points, Dallas is 35-7.
- Phoenix is 42-0 when it allows fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Suns are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 48-7 overall.
- Dallas is 42-8 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.8 assists per game.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).
- Doncic is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Pelicans
L 118-103
Away
4/26/2022
Pelicans
W 112-97
Home
4/28/2022
Pelicans
W 115-109
Away
5/2/2022
Mavericks
W 121-114
Home
5/4/2022
Mavericks
W 129-109
Home
5/6/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
5/8/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Jazz
L 100-99
Away
4/25/2022
Jazz
W 102-77
Home
4/28/2022
Jazz
W 98-96
Away
5/2/2022
Suns
L 121-114
Away
5/4/2022
Suns
L 129-109
Away
5/6/2022
Suns
-
Home
5/8/2022
Suns
-
Home
How To Watch
May
6
2022
Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
