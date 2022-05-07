Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 up next. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Suns

  • The Suns score 10.1 more points per game (114.8) than the Mavericks allow (104.7).
  • Phoenix has a 57-12 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.
  • Dallas is 49-21 when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Mavericks score an average of 108.0 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 107.3 the Suns give up.
  • When it scores more than 107.3 points, Dallas is 35-7.
  • Phoenix is 42-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
  • This season, the Suns have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
  • Phoenix has a 48-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
  • Dallas has put together a 42-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
  • Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.8 assists in each contest.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic is atop almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by putting up 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
  • Doncic is the top shooter from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Pelicans

W 112-97

Home

4/28/2022

Pelicans

W 115-109

Away

5/2/2022

Mavericks

W 121-114

Home

5/4/2022

Mavericks

W 129-109

Home

5/6/2022

Mavericks

L 103-94

Away

5/8/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

5/10/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Jazz

W 102-77

Home

4/28/2022

Jazz

W 98-96

Away

5/2/2022

Suns

L 121-114

Away

5/4/2022

Suns

L 129-109

Away

5/6/2022

Suns

W 103-94

Home

5/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

5/10/2022

Suns

-

Away

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

