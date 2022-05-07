May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 up next.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Suns

The Suns score 10.1 more points per game (114.8) than the Mavericks allow (104.7).

Phoenix has a 57-12 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.

Dallas is 49-21 when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.

The Mavericks score an average of 108.0 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 107.3 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Dallas is 35-7.

Phoenix is 42-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.

This season, the Suns have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix has a 48-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Dallas has put together a 42-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.8 assists in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic is atop almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by putting up 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Doncic is the top shooter from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Pelicans W 112-97 Home 4/28/2022 Pelicans W 115-109 Away 5/2/2022 Mavericks W 121-114 Home 5/4/2022 Mavericks W 129-109 Home 5/6/2022 Mavericks L 103-94 Away 5/8/2022 Mavericks - Away 5/10/2022 Mavericks - Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule