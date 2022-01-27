Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Pascal Siakam (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Pascal Siakam (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (27-21) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (20-27) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mavericks

-4

216 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

  • The Mavericks put up 105.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 111.9 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Dallas is 11-2 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
  • Portland is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 105.0 points.
  • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.4 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 103.1 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 103.1 points, Portland is 18-16.
  • Dallas is 25-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 22nd.
  • The Mavericks grab 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.2).
  • The Trail Blazers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who scores 15.7 points per game to go with 5.5 assists.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game.
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Norman Powell is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers with 18.3 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.
  • Portland's leader in rebounds is Jusuf Nurkic with 10.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Anfernee Simons with 3.5 per game.
  • Simons is reliable from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Robert Covington with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Pascal Siakam (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Trail Blazers

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Jazz

2 minutes ago
Volleyball
Indoor Volleyball

How to Watch USC vs UC Irvine

2 minutes ago
washington state
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Washington State

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots against USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (0) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy