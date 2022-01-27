Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (27-21) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (20-27) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-4
216 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
- The Mavericks put up 105.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 111.9 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Dallas is 11-2 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Portland is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 105.0 points.
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.4 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 103.1 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 103.1 points, Portland is 18-16.
- Dallas is 25-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Mavericks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 22nd.
- The Mavericks grab 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.2).
- The Trail Blazers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who scores 15.7 points per game to go with 5.5 assists.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Norman Powell is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers with 18.3 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.
- Portland's leader in rebounds is Jusuf Nurkic with 10.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Anfernee Simons with 3.5 per game.
- Simons is reliable from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Robert Covington with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
How To Watch
January
26
2022
Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
