Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Pascal Siakam (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (27-21) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (20-27) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -4 216 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks put up 105.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 111.9 the Trail Blazers allow.

Dallas is 11-2 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Portland is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 105.0 points.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.4 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 103.1 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.1 points, Portland is 18-16.

Dallas is 25-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Mavericks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 22nd.

The Mavericks grab 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.2).

The Trail Blazers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who scores 15.7 points per game to go with 5.5 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch