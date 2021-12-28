Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) play for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (15-17) play the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -1 212.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

The 104.8 points per game the Mavericks score are 6.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.0).

Dallas is 6-2 when scoring more than 111.0 points.

Portland is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 104.8 points.

The Trail Blazers score just 3.0 more points per game (108.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (105.1).

Portland is 10-9 when it scores more than 105.1 points.

Dallas has a 14-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.

The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.

The Mavericks grab 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (9.8).

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 21st.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch