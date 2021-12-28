Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (15-17) play the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-1
212.5 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
- The 104.8 points per game the Mavericks score are 6.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.0).
- Dallas is 6-2 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
- Portland is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 104.8 points.
- The Trail Blazers score just 3.0 more points per game (108.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (105.1).
- Portland is 10-9 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
- Dallas has a 14-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.
- The Mavericks grab 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (9.8).
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 21st.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard racks up enough points (23.8 per game) and assists (7.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
- Lillard averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Robert Covington with 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
How To Watch
