Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) play for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (15-17) play the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

    Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mavericks

    -1

    212.5 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

    • The 104.8 points per game the Mavericks score are 6.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.0).
    • Dallas is 6-2 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
    • Portland is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 104.8 points.
    • The Trail Blazers score just 3.0 more points per game (108.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (105.1).
    • Portland is 10-9 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
    • Dallas has a 14-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.
    • The Mavericks grab 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (9.8).
    • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 21st.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard racks up enough points (23.8 per game) and assists (7.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
    • Lillard averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Robert Covington with 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

