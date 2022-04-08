Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after a game at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after a game at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-52) hope to end a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (50-30) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, April 8, 2022 at American Airlines Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Mavericks record 107.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 114.8 the Trail Blazers give up.
  • Dallas has a 15-1 record when scoring more than 114.8 points.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 17-8.
  • The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 104.9 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Portland has put together a 24-25 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.
  • Dallas is 37-12 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.
  • This season, the Mavericks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Dallas is 30-1 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.3% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 45.7% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Portland has an 18-17 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 28.3 points, grabbing 9.1 rebounds and distributing 8.8 assists per game.
  • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons has the top spot on the Trail Blazers leaderboards for scoring (17.3 per game), rebounds (2.6 per game), and assists (3.9 per game).
  • Simons knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Portland's leader in steals is Simons (0.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ben McLemore (0.2 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/29/2022

Lakers

W 128-110

Home

3/30/2022

Cavaliers

W 120-112

Away

4/1/2022

Wizards

L 135-103

Away

4/3/2022

Bucks

W 118-112

Away

4/6/2022

Pistons

W 131-113

Away

4/8/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Spurs

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Pelicans

L 117-107

Home

4/1/2022

Spurs

L 130-111

Away

4/3/2022

Spurs

L 113-92

Away

4/5/2022

Thunder

L 98-94

Away

4/7/2022

Pelicans

L 127-94

Away

4/8/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

4/10/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) lines up his shot in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) handles the ball defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy