Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after a game at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-52) hope to end a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (50-30) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, April 8, 2022 at American Airlines Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

The Mavericks record 107.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 114.8 the Trail Blazers give up.

Dallas has a 15-1 record when scoring more than 114.8 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 17-8.

The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 104.9 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Portland has put together a 24-25 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.

Dallas is 37-12 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.

Dallas is 30-1 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.3% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 45.7% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Portland has an 18-17 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 28.3 points, grabbing 9.1 rebounds and distributing 8.8 assists per game.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons has the top spot on the Trail Blazers leaderboards for scoring (17.3 per game), rebounds (2.6 per game), and assists (3.9 per game).

Simons knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Portland's leader in steals is Simons (0.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ben McLemore (0.2 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/29/2022 Lakers W 128-110 Home 3/30/2022 Cavaliers W 120-112 Away 4/1/2022 Wizards L 135-103 Away 4/3/2022 Bucks W 118-112 Away 4/6/2022 Pistons W 131-113 Away 4/8/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 4/10/2022 Spurs - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule