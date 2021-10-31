How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (3-2) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (3-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Kings
- The Mavericks score 16.2 fewer points per game (97.0) than the Kings give up (113.2).
- The Kings' 111.0 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 103.8 the Mavericks allow.
- Sacramento has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.
- Dallas' record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
- This season, the Mavericks have a 39.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.
- Dallas has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- This season, Sacramento has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 22.4 points, 8.6 boards and 7.0 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Hardaway is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Harrison Barnes has the top spot on the Kings leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 25.0 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
- De'Aaron Fox's assist statline leads Sacramento; he records 6.8 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield is dependable from three-point range and leads the Kings with 4.4 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Richaun Holmes (1.8 per game).
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Hawks
L 113-87
Away
10/23/2021
Raptors
W 103-95
Away
10/26/2021
Rockets
W 116-106
Home
10/28/2021
Spurs
W 104-99
Home
10/29/2021
Nuggets
L 106-75
Away
10/31/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/2/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/3/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/6/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/8/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/10/2021
Bulls
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Trail Blazers
W 124-121
Away
10/22/2021
Jazz
L 110-101
Home
10/24/2021
Warriors
L 119-107
Home
10/27/2021
Suns
W 110-107
Away
10/29/2021
Pelicans
W 113-109
Away
10/31/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/2/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/3/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/5/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/7/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/8/2021
Suns
-
Home