Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (3-2) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (3-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Kings

    • The Mavericks score 16.2 fewer points per game (97.0) than the Kings give up (113.2).
    • The Kings' 111.0 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 103.8 the Mavericks allow.
    • Sacramento has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.
    • Dallas' record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
    • This season, the Mavericks have a 39.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.
    • Dallas has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
    • This season, Sacramento has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 22.4 points, 8.6 boards and 7.0 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Hardaway is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • Harrison Barnes has the top spot on the Kings leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 25.0 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
    • De'Aaron Fox's assist statline leads Sacramento; he records 6.8 assists per game.
    • Buddy Hield is dependable from three-point range and leads the Kings with 4.4 made threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Richaun Holmes (1.8 per game).

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Hawks

    L 113-87

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Raptors

    W 103-95

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Rockets

    W 116-106

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Spurs

    W 104-99

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Nuggets

    L 106-75

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 124-121

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-101

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-107

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Suns

    W 110-107

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Pelicans

    W 113-109

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Orlando City
    MLS

    How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Chargers

    2 minutes ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister (86) after he made a pass reception for a touchdown during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 101021 Jaguarsvstitans 12
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. Seahawks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13114721
    Serie A

    How to Watch AS Roma vs. AC Milan

    27 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    28 minutes ago
    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) as Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy