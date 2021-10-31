Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (3-2) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (3-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Kings

The Mavericks score 16.2 fewer points per game (97.0) than the Kings give up (113.2).

The Kings' 111.0 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 103.8 the Mavericks allow.

Sacramento has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.

Dallas' record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 39.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.

Dallas has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

This season, Sacramento has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 22.4 points, 8.6 boards and 7.0 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Hardaway is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Harrison Barnes has the top spot on the Kings leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 25.0 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

De'Aaron Fox's assist statline leads Sacramento; he records 6.8 assists per game.

Buddy Hield is dependable from three-point range and leads the Kings with 4.4 made threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Richaun Holmes (1.8 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Hawks L 113-87 Away 10/23/2021 Raptors W 103-95 Away 10/26/2021 Rockets W 116-106 Home 10/28/2021 Spurs W 104-99 Home 10/29/2021 Nuggets L 106-75 Away 10/31/2021 Kings - Home 11/2/2021 Heat - Home 11/3/2021 Spurs - Away 11/6/2021 Celtics - Home 11/8/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/10/2021 Bulls - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule