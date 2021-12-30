Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Dallas Mavericks (16-17) play the Sacramento Kings (14-21) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

    Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Kings

    Mavericks vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mavericks

    -1.5

    220 points

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Mavericks

    • The 105.6 points per game the Mavericks average are 8.7 fewer points than the Kings give up (114.3).
    • Dallas has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 114.3 points.
    • Sacramento has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The Kings score an average of 110.1 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 105.5 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • Sacramento has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
    • Dallas' record is 15-9 when it allows fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.
    • The Mavericks average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Kings.
    • The Mavericks are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank seventh.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Mavericks is Kristaps Porzingis, who puts up 20.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
    • Jalen Brunson is Dallas' best passer, dishing out 5.5 assists per game while scoring 15.8 PPG.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 20.7 points per game. He also adds 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his stats.
    • Richaun Holmes puts up a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 12.8 points and 1.3 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton holds the top spot for assists with 6.5 per game, adding 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Buddy Hield is the top shooter from deep for the Kings, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
    • Haliburton (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
