Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (16-17) play the Sacramento Kings (14-21) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -1.5 220 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Mavericks

The 105.6 points per game the Mavericks average are 8.7 fewer points than the Kings give up (114.3).

Dallas has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 114.3 points.

Sacramento has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.

The Kings score an average of 110.1 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 105.5 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Dallas' record is 15-9 when it allows fewer than 110.1 points.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.

The Mavericks average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Kings.

The Mavericks are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank seventh.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Mavericks is Kristaps Porzingis, who puts up 20.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Jalen Brunson is Dallas' best passer, dishing out 5.5 assists per game while scoring 15.8 PPG.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch