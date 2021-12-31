Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (16-18) hit the court against the Sacramento Kings (15-21) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

    Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Kings

    Mavericks

    -1.5

    216.5 points

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Mavericks

    • The Mavericks average 8.5 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Kings give up (113.8).
    • When Dallas totals more than 113.8 points, it is 6-2.
    • When Sacramento gives up fewer than 105.3 points, it is 4-5.
    • The Kings' 109.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 105.1 the Mavericks give up.
    • When it scores more than 105.1 points, Sacramento is 13-4.
    • Dallas' record is 15-10 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 17th.
    • The Mavericks average 9.6 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Kings.
    • The Mavericks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank ninth.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Mavericks is Kristaps Porzingis, who puts up 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Jalen Brunson is Dallas' best passer, distributing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 16.1 PPG.
    • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox averages 20.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Kings.
    • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 8.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.6 per game.
    • Buddy Hield is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
