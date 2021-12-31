Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (16-18) hit the court against the Sacramento Kings (15-21) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Kings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-1.5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Mavericks
- The Mavericks average 8.5 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Kings give up (113.8).
- When Dallas totals more than 113.8 points, it is 6-2.
- When Sacramento gives up fewer than 105.3 points, it is 4-5.
- The Kings' 109.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 105.1 the Mavericks give up.
- When it scores more than 105.1 points, Sacramento is 13-4.
- Dallas' record is 15-10 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 17th.
- The Mavericks average 9.6 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Kings.
- The Mavericks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank ninth.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Mavericks is Kristaps Porzingis, who puts up 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Brunson is Dallas' best passer, distributing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 16.1 PPG.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox averages 20.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 8.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.6 per game.
- Buddy Hield is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.
How To Watch
December
31
2021
Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
