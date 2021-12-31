Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (16-18) hit the court against the Sacramento Kings (15-21) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -1.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks average 8.5 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Kings give up (113.8).

When Dallas totals more than 113.8 points, it is 6-2.

When Sacramento gives up fewer than 105.3 points, it is 4-5.

The Kings' 109.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 105.1 the Mavericks give up.

When it scores more than 105.1 points, Sacramento is 13-4.

Dallas' record is 15-10 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 17th.

The Mavericks average 9.6 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Kings.

The Mavericks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank ninth.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Mavericks is Kristaps Porzingis, who puts up 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Jalen Brunson is Dallas' best passer, distributing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 16.1 PPG.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch