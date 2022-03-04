Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (37-25) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (23-41) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Kings

  • The Mavericks score 8.5 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Kings allow (115.2).
  • Dallas is 11-1 when scoring more than 115.2 points.
  • Sacramento has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Kings score 6.6 more points per game (110.0) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (103.4).
  • When it scores more than 103.4 points, Sacramento is 23-19.
  • Dallas has a 34-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.
  • This season, the Mavericks have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Kings' opponents have knocked down.
  • Dallas is 22-1 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Kings' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Sacramento is 19-10 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 27.0 points, 9.0 boards and 8.6 assists per game.
  • Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox averages 21.6 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 16.9 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Pelicans

W 125-118

Away

2/25/2022

Jazz

L 114-109

Away

2/27/2022

Warriors

W 107-101

Away

3/1/2022

Lakers

W 109-104

Away

3/3/2022

Warriors

W 122-113

Home

3/5/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/7/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/9/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/11/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/13/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/16/2022

Nets

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Nuggets

L 128-110

Home

2/26/2022

Nuggets

L 115-110

Away

2/28/2022

Thunder

W 131-110

Away

3/2/2022

Pelicans

L 125-95

Away

3/3/2022

Spurs

W 115-112

Away

3/5/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/7/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/12/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/14/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/16/2022

Bucks

-

Home

