Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (37-25) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (23-41) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Kings

The Mavericks score 8.5 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Kings allow (115.2).

Dallas is 11-1 when scoring more than 115.2 points.

Sacramento has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 106.7 points.

The Kings score 6.6 more points per game (110.0) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (103.4).

When it scores more than 103.4 points, Sacramento is 23-19.

Dallas has a 34-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Kings' opponents have knocked down.

Dallas is 22-1 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Kings' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.5%).

Sacramento is 19-10 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 27.0 points, 9.0 boards and 8.6 assists per game.

Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox averages 21.6 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.

Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 16.9 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.

Barnes makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.

Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Pelicans W 125-118 Away 2/25/2022 Jazz L 114-109 Away 2/27/2022 Warriors W 107-101 Away 3/1/2022 Lakers W 109-104 Away 3/3/2022 Warriors W 122-113 Home 3/5/2022 Kings - Home 3/7/2022 Jazz - Home 3/9/2022 Knicks - Home 3/11/2022 Rockets - Away 3/13/2022 Celtics - Away 3/16/2022 Nets - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule