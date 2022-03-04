How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (37-25) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (23-41) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Kings
- The Mavericks score 8.5 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Kings allow (115.2).
- Dallas is 11-1 when scoring more than 115.2 points.
- Sacramento has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 106.7 points.
- The Kings score 6.6 more points per game (110.0) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (103.4).
- When it scores more than 103.4 points, Sacramento is 23-19.
- Dallas has a 34-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.
- This season, the Mavericks have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Kings' opponents have knocked down.
- Dallas is 22-1 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Kings' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.5%).
- Sacramento is 19-10 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 27.0 points, 9.0 boards and 8.6 assists per game.
- Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox averages 21.6 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 16.9 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Pelicans
W 125-118
Away
2/25/2022
Jazz
L 114-109
Away
2/27/2022
Warriors
W 107-101
Away
3/1/2022
Lakers
W 109-104
Away
3/3/2022
Warriors
W 122-113
Home
3/5/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/7/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/9/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/11/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/13/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/16/2022
Nets
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Nuggets
L 128-110
Home
2/26/2022
Nuggets
L 115-110
Away
2/28/2022
Thunder
W 131-110
Away
3/2/2022
Pelicans
L 125-95
Away
3/3/2022
Spurs
W 115-112
Away
3/5/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/7/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/9/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/12/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/14/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/16/2022
Bucks
-
Home