Oct 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) battle for the ball in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (1-3) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at American Airlines Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Spurs

Last year, the Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allowed.

Dallas went 30-7 last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.

San Antonio went 24-13 last season when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Spurs put up just 0.9 more points per game last year (111.1) than the Mavericks allowed (110.2).

When it scored more than 110.2 points last season, San Antonio went 24-14.

Dallas had a 29-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.1 points.

Last season, the Mavericks had a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents hit.

Dallas went 28-8 when it shot higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Spurs shot 46.2% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.0% the Mavericks' opponents shot last season.

San Antonio went 22-14 when it shot better than 46.0% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic scored 27.7 points, grabbed 8.0 rebounds and distributed 8.6 assists per game last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3.0 threes per game a season ago.

Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points per game last season along with 5.4 assists.

Jakob Poeltl grabbed an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 8.6 points per game last season.

Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.

Murray and Poeltl were defensive standouts last season, with Murray averaging 1.5 steals per game and Poeltl collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Hawks L 113-87 Away 10/23/2021 Raptors W 103-95 Away 10/26/2021 Rockets W 116-106 Home 10/28/2021 Spurs - Home 10/29/2021 Nuggets - Away 10/31/2021 Kings - Home 11/2/2021 Heat - Home 11/3/2021 Spurs - Away 11/6/2021 Celtics - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule