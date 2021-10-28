Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (1-3) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at American Airlines Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Spurs
- Last year, the Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allowed.
- Dallas went 30-7 last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
- San Antonio went 24-13 last season when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Spurs put up just 0.9 more points per game last year (111.1) than the Mavericks allowed (110.2).
- When it scored more than 110.2 points last season, San Antonio went 24-14.
- Dallas had a 29-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.1 points.
- Last season, the Mavericks had a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents hit.
- Dallas went 28-8 when it shot higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Spurs shot 46.2% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.0% the Mavericks' opponents shot last season.
- San Antonio went 22-14 when it shot better than 46.0% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic scored 27.7 points, grabbed 8.0 rebounds and distributed 8.6 assists per game last season.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points per game last season along with 5.4 assists.
- Jakob Poeltl grabbed an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 8.6 points per game last season.
- Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Murray and Poeltl were defensive standouts last season, with Murray averaging 1.5 steals per game and Poeltl collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Hawks
L 113-87
Away
10/23/2021
Raptors
W 103-95
Away
10/26/2021
Rockets
W 116-106
Home
10/28/2021
Spurs
-
Home
10/29/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
10/31/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/2/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/3/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/6/2021
Celtics
-
Home
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Magic
W 123-97
Home
10/22/2021
Nuggets
L 102-96
Away
10/23/2021
Bucks
L 121-111
Home
10/26/2021
Lakers
L 125-121
Home
10/28/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
10/30/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/1/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/3/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/5/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/7/2021
Thunder
-
Away
