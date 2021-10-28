Skip to main content
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) battle for the ball in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (1-3) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at American Airlines Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs

    • Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Spurs

    • Last year, the Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allowed.
    • Dallas went 30-7 last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
    • San Antonio went 24-13 last season when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
    • The Spurs put up just 0.9 more points per game last year (111.1) than the Mavericks allowed (110.2).
    • When it scored more than 110.2 points last season, San Antonio went 24-14.
    • Dallas had a 29-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.1 points.
    • Last season, the Mavericks had a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents hit.
    • Dallas went 28-8 when it shot higher than 47.2% from the field.
    • The Spurs shot 46.2% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.0% the Mavericks' opponents shot last season.
    • San Antonio went 22-14 when it shot better than 46.0% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic scored 27.7 points, grabbed 8.0 rebounds and distributed 8.6 assists per game last season.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points per game last season along with 5.4 assists.
    • Jakob Poeltl grabbed an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 8.6 points per game last season.
    • Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Murray and Poeltl were defensive standouts last season, with Murray averaging 1.5 steals per game and Poeltl collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Hawks

    L 113-87

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Raptors

    W 103-95

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Rockets

    W 116-106

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Magic

    W 123-97

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Nuggets

    L 102-96

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Bucks

    L 121-111

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Lakers

    L 125-121

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
