The Dallas Mavericks (7-4) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (4-7) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -2.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks score 102.8 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 107.9 the Spurs allow.

Dallas is 3-1 when scoring more than 107.9 points.

San Antonio has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 102.8 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 110.0 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 105.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.

Dallas' record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 110.0 points.

The Mavericks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 23rd.

The Mavericks average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Spurs grab per game (9.6).

The Mavericks are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 21st.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 3.0 threes per game.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch