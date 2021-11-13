Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (7-4) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (4-7) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-2.5
219.5 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Mavericks
- The Mavericks score 102.8 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 107.9 the Spurs allow.
- Dallas is 3-1 when scoring more than 107.9 points.
- San Antonio has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 102.8 points.
- The Spurs put up an average of 110.0 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 105.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.
- Dallas' record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Mavericks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 23rd.
- The Mavericks average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Spurs grab per game (9.6).
- The Mavericks are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 21st.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray has the top spot on the Spurs leaderboards for scoring (18.4 per game), rebounds (7.9 per game), and assists (8.2 per game).
- Doug McDermott is consistent from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Drew Eubanks with 1.2 per game.
