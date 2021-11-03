Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Southwest Division opponents square off when the San Antonio Spurs (2-5) host the Dallas Mavericks (4-3) at AT&T Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Mavericks
- The 110.0 points per game the Spurs put up are only 3.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (106.1).
- San Antonio has a 1-3 record when scoring more than 106.1 points.
- Dallas has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Mavericks average 10.4 fewer points per game (100.0) than the Spurs give up (110.4).
- San Antonio is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 100.0 points.
- The Spurs are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 18th.
- The Spurs average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Mavericks grab.
- The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 12th.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.6 points and distributing 8.4 assists.
- San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 13.9 PPG average.
- Lonnie Walker IV makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 24.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top scorer from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Hardaway (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.2 per game).
