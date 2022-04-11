Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (51-30) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (34-47) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Spurs

  • The 107.8 points per game the Mavericks score are five fewer points than the Spurs give up (112.8).
  • When Dallas puts up more than 112.8 points, it is 22-3.
  • San Antonio has a 20-6 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
  • The Spurs score 8.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (104.5).
  • When it scores more than 104.5 points, San Antonio is 28-31.
  • Dallas has a 49-19 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.1 points.
  • This season, the Mavericks have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.
  • Dallas has a 32-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, one% higher than the 45.6% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
  • San Antonio has put together a 23-19 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
  • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray averages enough points (21.2 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Keldon Johnson is dependable from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with two per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.7 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Cavaliers

W 120-112

Away

4/1/2022

Wizards

L 135-103

Away

4/3/2022

Bucks

W 118-112

Away

4/6/2022

Pistons

W 131-113

Away

4/8/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-78

Home

4/10/2022

Spurs

-

Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Trail Blazers

W 130-111

Home

4/3/2022

Trail Blazers

W 113-92

Home

4/5/2022

Nuggets

W 116-97

Away

4/7/2022

Timberwolves

L 127-121

Away

4/9/2022

Warriors

L 100-94

Home

4/10/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

4/13/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

How To Watch

April
10
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
