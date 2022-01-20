Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (25-19) will try to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (21-20) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Raptors

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Raptors

  • The Mavericks score only 0.5 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Raptors give up (106.0).
  • Dallas has a 16-4 record when putting up more than 106.0 points.
  • When Toronto allows fewer than 105.5 points, it is 15-8.
  • The Raptors score an average of 107.0 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 102.7 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
  • Toronto has put together a 17-9 record in games it scores more than 102.7 points.
  • Dallas is 21-8 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
  • This season, the Mavericks have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.
  • Dallas has a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Raptors' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.
  • Toronto has compiled a 9-5 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 5.7 assists.
  • Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet collects 21.9 points and tacks on 6.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Scottie Barnes grabs 7.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.5 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
  • VanVleet is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.9 threes per game.
  • Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Bulls

W 113-99

Home

1/12/2022

Knicks

L 108-85

Away

1/14/2022

Grizzlies

W 112-85

Away

1/15/2022

Magic

W 108-92

Home

1/17/2022

Thunder

W 104-102

Home

1/19/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/20/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/25/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/26/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pacers

-

Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Pelicans

W 105-101

Home

1/11/2022

Suns

L 99-95

Home

1/14/2022

Pistons

L 103-87

Away

1/15/2022

Bucks

W 103-96

Away

1/17/2022

Heat

L 104-99

Away

1/19/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/21/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/23/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/25/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/26/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/29/2022

Heat

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

