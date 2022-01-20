Jan 17, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (25-19) will try to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (21-20) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Raptors

The Mavericks score only 0.5 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Raptors give up (106.0).

Dallas has a 16-4 record when putting up more than 106.0 points.

When Toronto allows fewer than 105.5 points, it is 15-8.

The Raptors score an average of 107.0 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 102.7 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Toronto has put together a 17-9 record in games it scores more than 102.7 points.

Dallas is 21-8 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.

Dallas has a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Raptors' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.

Toronto has compiled a 9-5 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 5.7 assists.

Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet collects 21.9 points and tacks on 6.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards for those statistics.

Scottie Barnes grabs 7.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.5 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.

VanVleet is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.9 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 Bulls W 113-99 Home 1/12/2022 Knicks L 108-85 Away 1/14/2022 Grizzlies W 112-85 Away 1/15/2022 Magic W 108-92 Home 1/17/2022 Thunder W 104-102 Home 1/19/2022 Raptors - Home 1/20/2022 Suns - Home 1/23/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/25/2022 Warriors - Away 1/26/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/29/2022 Pacers - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule