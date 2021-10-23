Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket in between Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (1-1) play the Dallas Mavericks (0-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -4 216.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Mavericks

Last year, the 112.4 points per game the Mavericks averaged were just 0.7 more points than the Raptors gave up (111.7).

Dallas went 31-7 last season when scoring more than 111.7 points.

When Toronto gave up fewer than 112.4 points last season, it went 19-12.

The Raptors averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (111.3) than the Mavericks allowed (110.2).

Toronto went 20-18 last season when it scored more than 110.2 points.

Dallas' record was 29-8 when it gave up fewer than 111.3 points last season.

The Mavericks were the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Raptors ranked 28th.

The Mavericks and the Raptors were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (9.1 and 9.4 offensive boards per game, respectively).

The Raptors were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Mavericks finished 25th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic scored 27.7 points, pulled down 8.0 boards and dished out 8.6 assists per game last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.

Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch