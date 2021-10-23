Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (1-1) play the Dallas Mavericks (0-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-4
216.5 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Mavericks
- Last year, the 112.4 points per game the Mavericks averaged were just 0.7 more points than the Raptors gave up (111.7).
- Dallas went 31-7 last season when scoring more than 111.7 points.
- When Toronto gave up fewer than 112.4 points last season, it went 19-12.
- The Raptors averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (111.3) than the Mavericks allowed (110.2).
- Toronto went 20-18 last season when it scored more than 110.2 points.
- Dallas' record was 29-8 when it gave up fewer than 111.3 points last season.
- The Mavericks were the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Raptors ranked 28th.
- The Mavericks and the Raptors were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (9.1 and 9.4 offensive boards per game, respectively).
- The Raptors were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Mavericks finished 25th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic scored 27.7 points, pulled down 8.0 boards and dished out 8.6 assists per game last season.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.
- Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam scored 21.4 points and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game to go with his 19.6 PPG scoring average.
- VanVleet knocked down 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
- VanVleet averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Chris Boucher collected 1.9 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
October
23
2021
Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)