How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) to forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Utah Jazz will meet the Dallas Mavericks. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • The 113.6 points per game the Jazz score are 8.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.7).
  • Utah has a 49-17 record when scoring more than 104.7 points.
  • Dallas is 49-19 when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Mavericks score an average of 108.0 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah has a 34-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Jazz are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Utah is 35-13 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
  • The Mavericks have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
  • Dallas is 38-8 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).
  • Doncic is consistent from deep and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.0 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Warriors

L 111-107

Away

4/5/2022

Grizzlies

W 121-115

Home

4/6/2022

Thunder

W 137-101

Home

4/8/2022

Suns

L 111-105

Home

4/10/2022

Trail Blazers

W 111-80

Away

4/16/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

4/18/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Wizards

L 135-103

Away

4/3/2022

Bucks

W 118-112

Away

4/6/2022

Pistons

W 131-113

Away

4/8/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-78

Home

4/10/2022

Spurs

W 130-120

Home

4/16/2022

Jazz

-

Home

4/18/2022

Jazz

-

Home

4/21/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/23/2022

Jazz

-

Away

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
