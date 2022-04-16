Apr 8, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) to forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Utah Jazz will meet the Dallas Mavericks. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

The 113.6 points per game the Jazz score are 8.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.7).

Utah has a 49-17 record when scoring more than 104.7 points.

Dallas is 49-19 when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.

The Mavericks score an average of 108.0 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah has a 34-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.

The Jazz are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Utah is 35-13 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Mavericks have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

Dallas is 38-8 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).

Doncic is consistent from deep and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.0 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Warriors L 111-107 Away 4/5/2022 Grizzlies W 121-115 Home 4/6/2022 Thunder W 137-101 Home 4/8/2022 Suns L 111-105 Home 4/10/2022 Trail Blazers W 111-80 Away 4/16/2022 Mavericks - Away 4/18/2022 Mavericks - Away 4/21/2022 Mavericks - Home 4/23/2022 Mavericks - Home

