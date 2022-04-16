How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Utah Jazz will meet the Dallas Mavericks. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz
- The 113.6 points per game the Jazz score are 8.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.7).
- Utah has a 49-17 record when scoring more than 104.7 points.
- Dallas is 49-19 when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Mavericks score an average of 108.0 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah has a 34-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Utah is 35-13 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Mavericks have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
- Dallas is 38-8 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).
- Doncic is consistent from deep and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.0 per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Warriors
L 111-107
Away
4/5/2022
Grizzlies
W 121-115
Home
4/6/2022
Thunder
W 137-101
Home
4/8/2022
Suns
L 111-105
Home
4/10/2022
Trail Blazers
W 111-80
Away
4/16/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
4/18/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
Wizards
L 135-103
Away
4/3/2022
Bucks
W 118-112
Away
4/6/2022
Pistons
W 131-113
Away
4/8/2022
Trail Blazers
W 128-78
Home
4/10/2022
Spurs
W 130-120
Home
4/16/2022
Jazz
-
Home
4/18/2022
Jazz
-
Home
4/21/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/23/2022
Jazz
-
Away
How To Watch
April
16
2022
Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)