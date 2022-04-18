Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (44) in the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

The Jazz average 113.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks allow.

Utah has a 49-17 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.

Dallas is 49-19 when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Mavericks average just 0.4 more points per game (108.0) than the Jazz give up (107.6).

Dallas has put together a 35-7 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah has a 34-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.

The Jazz make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Utah has a 35-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Mavericks have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

This season, Dallas has a 38-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).

Doncic is reliable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/5/2022 Grizzlies W 121-115 Home 4/6/2022 Thunder W 137-101 Home 4/8/2022 Suns L 111-105 Home 4/10/2022 Trail Blazers W 111-80 Away 4/16/2022 Mavericks W 99-93 Away 4/18/2022 Mavericks - Away 4/21/2022 Mavericks - Home 4/23/2022 Mavericks - Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule