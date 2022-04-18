Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (44) in the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (44) in the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz average 113.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks allow.
  • Utah has a 49-17 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.
  • Dallas is 49-19 when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Mavericks average just 0.4 more points per game (108.0) than the Jazz give up (107.6).
  • Dallas has put together a 35-7 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah has a 34-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Jazz make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
  • Utah has a 35-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
  • The Mavericks have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
  • This season, Dallas has a 38-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).
  • Doncic is reliable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Grizzlies

W 121-115

Home

4/6/2022

Thunder

W 137-101

Home

4/8/2022

Suns

L 111-105

Home

4/10/2022

Trail Blazers

W 111-80

Away

4/16/2022

Mavericks

W 99-93

Away

4/18/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Bucks

W 118-112

Away

4/6/2022

Pistons

W 131-113

Away

4/8/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-78

Home

4/10/2022

Spurs

W 130-120

Home

4/16/2022

Jazz

L 99-93

Home

4/18/2022

Jazz

-

Home

4/21/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/23/2022

Jazz

-

Away

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Golden Knights

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Kraken

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) look for a loose puck p3/ at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (45) and Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (70) defend in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with forward Yanni Gourde (37) against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) makes a three point basket over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Monte Morris (11) in the third quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy