How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz
- The Jazz average 113.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks allow.
- Utah has a 49-17 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.
- Dallas is 49-19 when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Mavericks average just 0.4 more points per game (108.0) than the Jazz give up (107.6).
- Dallas has put together a 35-7 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah has a 34-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Jazz make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- Utah has a 35-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Mavericks have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
- This season, Dallas has a 38-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).
- Doncic is reliable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/5/2022
Grizzlies
W 121-115
Home
4/6/2022
Thunder
W 137-101
Home
4/8/2022
Suns
L 111-105
Home
4/10/2022
Trail Blazers
W 111-80
Away
4/16/2022
Mavericks
W 99-93
Away
4/18/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Bucks
W 118-112
Away
4/6/2022
Pistons
W 131-113
Away
4/8/2022
Trail Blazers
W 128-78
Home
4/10/2022
Spurs
W 130-120
Home
4/16/2022
Jazz
L 99-93
Home
4/18/2022
Jazz
-
Home
4/21/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/23/2022
Jazz
-
Away
How To Watch
April
18
2022
Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)