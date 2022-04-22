Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz will meet the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: NBA TV

Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Jazz put up 8.9 more points per game (113.6) than the Mavericks give up (104.7).

Utah is 49-17 when scoring more than 104.7 points.

When Dallas allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 49-19.

The Mavericks' 108.0 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.

Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah has a 34-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.

The Jazz average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at ninth.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic is atop nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Doncic knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.

Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.0 per game.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks