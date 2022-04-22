Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz will meet the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

  • The Jazz put up 8.9 more points per game (113.6) than the Mavericks give up (104.7).
  • Utah is 49-17 when scoring more than 104.7 points.
  • When Dallas allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 49-19.
  • The Mavericks' 108.0 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.
  • Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah has a 34-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
  • The Jazz average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
  • The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at ninth.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
  • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
  • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic is atop nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
  • Doncic knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.0 per game.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks

Jazz RankJazz StatMavericks StatMavericks Rank

6th

47.1

Field Goal %

46.1

18th

9th

45.3

Field Goal % Allowed

45.7

12th

27th

1836

Assists

1918

25th

15th

1079

Turnovers

960

3rd

20th

588

Steals

552

29th

11th

402

Blocks

325

28th

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save on a shot attempt by Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) and Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) look for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high fives forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) as the Denver Nuggets call a time out during the third quarter of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the third quarter of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer

Queretaro FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rangers vs. Mariners Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
Cruz Azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbina32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy