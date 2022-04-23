Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots the ball over the arm of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Dallas Mavericks won 126-118. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Utah Jazz will play the Dallas Mavericks. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Vivint Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

  • The Jazz put up 113.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks allow.
  • Utah is 49-17 when scoring more than 104.7 points.
  • Dallas is 49-19 when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Mavericks' 108.0 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up.
  • When it scores more than 107.6 points, Dallas is 35-7.
  • Utah has a 34-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
  • The Jazz pull down an average of 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
  • The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at ninth.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic is atop nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by collecting 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
  • Doncic knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks

Jazz RankJazz StatMavericks StatMavericks Rank

6th

47.1

Field Goal %

46.1

18th

9th

45.3

Field Goal % Allowed

45.7

12th

27th

1836

Assists

1918

25th

15th

1079

Turnovers

960

3rd

20th

588

Steals

552

29th

11th

402

Blocks

325

28th

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
