Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots the ball over the arm of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Dallas Mavericks won 126-118. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • The Mavericks average just 0.4 more points per game (108.0) than the Jazz allow (107.6).
  • Dallas is 35-7 when scoring more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah is 34-9 when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Jazz put up an average of 113.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks allow.
  • Utah has put together a 49-17 record in games it scores more than 104.7 points.
  • Dallas' record is 49-19 when it allows fewer than 113.6 points.
  • This season, the Mavericks have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.
  • Dallas has a 38-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Jazz are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Utah has put together a 35-13 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.7% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 28.4 points, 9.1 boards and 8.7 assists per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell scores 25.9 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Rudy Gobert's stat line of 14.7 rebounds, 15.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mitchell is the top shooter from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.1 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Spurs

W 130-120

Home

4/16/2022

Jazz

L 99-93

Home

4/18/2022

Jazz

W 110-104

Home

4/21/2022

Jazz

W 126-118

Away

4/23/2022

Jazz

L 100-99

Away

4/25/2022

Jazz

-

Home

4/28/2022

Jazz

-

Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Trail Blazers

W 111-80

Away

4/16/2022

Mavericks

W 99-93

Away

4/18/2022

Mavericks

L 110-104

Away

4/21/2022

Mavericks

L 126-118

Home

4/23/2022

Mavericks

W 100-99

Home

4/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

4/28/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

