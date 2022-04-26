Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks will play the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz
- The Mavericks average just 0.4 more points per game (108.0) than the Jazz allow (107.6).
- Dallas is 35-7 when scoring more than 107.6 points.
- Utah is 34-9 when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Jazz put up an average of 113.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks allow.
- Utah has put together a 49-17 record in games it scores more than 104.7 points.
- Dallas' record is 49-19 when it allows fewer than 113.6 points.
- This season, the Mavericks have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.
- Dallas has a 38-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Jazz are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah has put together a 35-13 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.7% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 28.4 points, 9.1 boards and 8.7 assists per game.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell scores 25.9 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Rudy Gobert's stat line of 14.7 rebounds, 15.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
- Mitchell is the top shooter from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.1 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Spurs
W 130-120
Home
4/16/2022
Jazz
L 99-93
Home
4/18/2022
Jazz
W 110-104
Home
4/21/2022
Jazz
W 126-118
Away
4/23/2022
Jazz
L 100-99
Away
4/25/2022
Jazz
-
Home
4/28/2022
Jazz
-
Away
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Trail Blazers
W 111-80
Away
4/16/2022
Mavericks
W 99-93
Away
4/18/2022
Mavericks
L 110-104
Away
4/21/2022
Mavericks
L 126-118
Home
4/23/2022
Mavericks
W 100-99
Home
4/25/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
4/28/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
