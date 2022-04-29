Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 coming up. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks
- The Mavericks average only 0.4 more points per game (108) than the Jazz give up (107.6).
- When Dallas totals more than 107.6 points, it is 35-7.
- Utah is 34-9 when allowing fewer than 108 points.
- The Jazz put up an average of 113.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks give up.
- When it scores more than 104.7 points, Utah is 49-17.
- Dallas' record is 49-19 when it gives up fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.
- The Mavericks average 9.3 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Jazz.
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 28.4 points, 9.1 boards and 8.7 assists per game.
- Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with one per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell averages 25.9 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Rudy Gobert is at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard with 14.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.6 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
- Mitchell knocks down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.1 per game.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Stats and Ranks
|Mavericks Rank
|Mavericks Stat
|Jazz Stat
|Jazz Rank
18th
46.1
Field Goal %
47.1
6th
12th
45.7
Field Goal % Allowed
45.3
9th
25th
1918
Assists
1836
27th
3rd
960
Turnovers
1079
15th
29th
552
Steals
588
20th
28th
325
Blocks
402
11th
