Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

Apr 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) leaves the court after the win over the Utah Jazz in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 coming up. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks average only 0.4 more points per game (108) than the Jazz give up (107.6).

When Dallas totals more than 107.6 points, it is 35-7.

Utah is 34-9 when allowing fewer than 108 points.

The Jazz put up an average of 113.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks give up.

When it scores more than 104.7 points, Utah is 49-17.

Dallas' record is 49-19 when it gives up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.

The Mavericks average 9.3 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Jazz.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 28.4 points, 9.1 boards and 8.7 assists per game.

Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell averages 25.9 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards for those statistics.

Rudy Gobert is at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard with 14.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.6 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.

Mitchell knocks down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.

Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.1 per game.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Stats and Ranks